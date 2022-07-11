Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

U.S. markets closed

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ASPN) today announced that Don Young, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Ricardo Rodriguez, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, expect to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, during a conference call scheduled for Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The Company expects to release financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after the market close.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 844-200-6205 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international) and referencing conference ID 750795 a few minutes before 8:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 28, 2022. In addition, the conference call and any accompanying slide presentation will be available live as a listen-only webcast hosted on the Investors section of Aspen's website, at www.aerogel.com.

A replay of the webcast will be posted on the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at www.aerogel.com, where it will remain available for approximately one year after the conference call.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. Aspen Battery Materials, the Company's carbon aerogel initiative, seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of EVs. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform™ into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-inc-schedules-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-release-and-conference-call-301583992.html

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

