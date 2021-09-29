U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,359.46
    +6.83 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,390.72
    +90.73 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.44
    -34.24 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.31
    -4.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.81
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.70
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0088 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3431
    -0.0110 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9610
    +0.4810 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,193.89
    -608.38 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.59
    -33.05 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 28, 2021

·2 min read
In this article:
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ASPN) today announced that Don Young, Chief Executive Officer, and John Fairbanks, Chief Financial Officer, expect to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, during a conference call scheduled for Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Company also expects to release financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, October 28, 2021, following the market close.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 844-200-6205 (toll-free) or +1 646-904-5544 (international) and referencing participant passcode "804374" a few minutes before 5:00 p.m. ET on October 28, 2021. The conference call will also be available live as a listen-only webcast at the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at http://www.aerogel.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at http://www.aerogel.com, where it will remain available for approximately one year after the conference call.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-inc-schedules-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-october-28-2021-301388265.html

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

