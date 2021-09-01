U.S. markets closed

Aspen Aerogels to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

·2 min read
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen") today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference to be held virtually this year. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Participating for Aspen will be Donald R. Young, President and CEO and John F. Fairbanks, VP, CFO and Treasurer. Registration for the live audio webcast of the fireside chat is available here and on the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at www.aerogel.com. A replay of the company's presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at the conclusion of the event.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThinTM products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-to-participate-in-a-fireside-chat-at-the-cowen-14th-annual-global-transportation--sustainable-mobility-conference-301367962.html

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

