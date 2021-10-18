U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

Aspen Dental Management, Inc. and SprintRay Partner to Drive Digitization of Aspen Dental Practices

·3 min read

SprintRay to provide industry-leading digital 3D printing ecosystem to more than 900 Aspen Dental locations nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI), a national network of more than 900 dental practices, and SprintRay Inc., an industry leader in digital dentistry and dental 3D printing solutions, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership that will equip every Aspen Dental practice with SprintRay's state-of-the-art 3D printing technology. SprintRay's innovative 3D printing technology will be added to Aspen Dental facilities across 45 states.

Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI) is one of the largest and most trusted retail healthcare business support organizations in the U.S., supporting 15,000 healthcare professionals and team members at more than 1,000 health and wellness offices across 46 states in three distinct categories: Dental care, urgent care, and medical aesthetics.

"Innovation in dentistry is about leveraging technology, new biocompatible materials and big data to enhance the speed of high-quality treatment," said SprintRay CEO and Co-Founder Amir Mansouri. "By equipping every Aspen Dental practice with SprintRay's industry-leading, frictionless 3D printing workflow, more patients will have access to transformative, high-quality dental care, delivered arm's length from the patient and chairside in each Aspen dental practice."

"As part of Aspen Dental's ongoing effort to integrate technological innovations into our care delivery process, we are excited to partner with SprintRay to embed their end-to-end 3D printing ecosystem in every Aspen Dental practice nationwide," said Aspen Dental Management, Inc. Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Arwinder Judge.

The companies share a mutual commitment to equipping dentists with leading-edge technologies that support the delivery of high-quality dental care for more patients.

Last Friday, SprintRay announced its multi-year partnership with eight-time Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt, who will represent SprintRay as its Global Brand Ambassador. In addition, SprintRay Foundation, in association with Bolt Foundation, will launch Bolt Labs Powered by SprintRay – an initiative with a mission to make world-class digital dental care accessible and affordable to patients across the world, starting with Jamaica.

About Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI)

Aspen Dental Management, Inc. (ADMI) is one of the largest and most trusted retail healthcare business support organizations in the U.S., supporting 15,000 healthcare professionals and team members at more than 1,000 health and wellness offices across 46 states in three distinct categories: dental care, urgent care, and medical aesthetics.

Supporting independent dental practices and clinicians, the team is united by a single purpose: to prove that healthcare can be better and smarter for everyone. ADMI provides a comprehensive suite of centralized business support services that power the impact of four consumer-facing businesses: Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, WellNow Urgent Care and Chapter Aesthetic Studio. Each brand has access to a deep community of experts, tools and resources to grow their practices, and an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality consumer healthcare experiences at scale.

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a dental technology company that builds end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems for dental professionals. SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge manufacturing solutions including dental 3D printers, 3D printing software, curing technology, washing systems, and innovative materials. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class care by leveraging SprintRay's highly-specialized, affordable technologies. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Aspen Dental: Steve Nolan, steve.nolan@aspendental.com
SprintRay: Edelman for SprintRay, SprintRay@edelman.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-dental-management-inc-and-sprintray-partner-to-drive-digitization-of-aspen-dental-practices-301402476.html

SOURCE Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

