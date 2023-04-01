U.S. markets closed

Aspen Digital appoints Elliot Andrews as its new Chief Executive Officer

PR Newswire
·2 min read

HONG KONG, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Digital, the digital asset wealth tech platform incubated by Everest Ventures Group, announces the appointment of Elliot Andrews to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 April 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Aspen Digital)
(PRNewsfoto/Aspen Digital)

Based in Hong Kong, Elliot has over 15 years' experience in the financial technology and digital assets industries. He joined Aspen Digital in 2021 as Head of Business Development overseeing the firm's overall strategy across sales and marketing, product and operations. He previously held the role of Head of Asia Pacific at Dealogic, a financial markets platform for investment banks and institutional investors.

In his new role as CEO, he will continue to push the growth strategy of the platform within the region and into new markets across Europe and the Middle East. He will be heavily focused on further driving the platform's technology development to enable multi-family offices, wealth managers and other distribution channels to provide digital assets to their clients through the Aspen Digital technology.

Allen Ng, Co-founder and Board Member of Aspen Digital, commented "With Elliot's profound experience in FinTech, a deep-rooted passion and an acute understanding of digital assets, he represents the perfect combination of traditional finance and Web3 technology. His maturity in leadership has earned the confidence of the Board and management team, who firmly believe he will propel Aspen Digital's technology development and services to new heights."

Elliot Andrews, CEO of Aspen Digital, said "Since our platform launch in January 2022 and despite the headwinds of the past year, Aspen Digital has grown rapidly and now provides exclusive services for hundreds of family offices, wealth managers and high-net-worth individuals across the region. The interest in this asset class shows no signs of slowing and as allocations increase, Aspen Digital provides an ideal solution for understanding and investing in the space. With a combination of a strong investor base, network of clients and partners and an extremely talented team, I am excited to lead the company into our next phase."

Elliot is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds both Law and Finance degrees from the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.

- ENDS -

About Aspen Digital

Aspen Digital is a full-service digital asset wealth tech platform backed by Everest Ventures Group, TTB Partners and RIT Capital Partners (formerly Rothschild Investment Trust). Aspen Digital operates across both digital assets and private markets, and offers a broad range of digital asset investment opportunities and tailored services. On private equity investments, Aspen Digital  provides clients with exposures to a number of landmark deals, for example Asia's most high-profile digital asset unicorns, Animoca Brands and Dunamu (the parent company of the biggest South Korean digital asset exchange Upbit).

For more information, please visit https://www.aspendigital.co/

 

Cision
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aspen-digital-appoints-elliot-andrews-as-its-new-chief-executive-officer-301787620.html

SOURCE Aspen Digital

