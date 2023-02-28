Aspen Digital Launches Inaugural Web 3 Investment Summit for Traditional Private Wealth Investors

HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Digital, a full-service digital asset management platform serving family offices and high-net-worth individuals, has announced the inaugural Web 3 Investment Summit, the first of its kind digital asset summit that brings together private wealth investors, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from the traditional finance and Web 3 industries from around the world

The upcoming summit is expected to attract over 2000 physical and virtual attendees and will be hosted on March 20 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. Christopher Hui, GBS, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury has been confirmed as keynote speaker at the Summit.

Sponsored by InvestHK, Summer Capital, Emperor Wealth Management and FOMO Asia, Web 3 Investment Summit will see a lineup of exceptional speakers taking the stage from Invest Hong Kong, J Rothschilds Capital Management, Pacific Hawk Asset Management, UBS, Emperor Group, CSOP, KPMG, HKEX, Hashkey, Dapper Labs, Merkle Science and Lukka.

Allen Ng, CEO of Everest Ventures Group, partner of Web 3 Investment Summit said, "The Web 3 Investment Summit will offer some unique perspectives within the digital asset sector where the content and speakers are focusing on a much more traditional view on allocating to the space. This is especially important given Hong Kong's latest stance and its development towards becoming an international digital assets hub. It also offers the opportunity for family offices and private wealth investors to directly interact with founders of leading digital asset companies, funds and products.

Typically, summits and conferences in the sector have been crypto-native, so the Web 3 Investment Summit serves an investor base that is increasingly keen to learn and understand the investment climate from a traditional investment approach. It is especially important to facilitate in-depth exploration of the growing digital asset ecosystem with an institutional tone, as Hong Kong embraces blockchain technology through development around the Virtual Asset Service Providers licensing frameworks and the rise of ETFs and STOs."

The Web 3 Investment Summit will feature a hybrid full-day program in the Main Conference and Breakout Room across English and Mandarin Chinese panel discussions in the morning. VIP ticket holders will have access to the VIP lounge, cocktail reception and fireside chats in the evening with top companies' CEOs at the Poolhouse of Grand Hyatt Hong Kong.

Other partners of the Summit include the Family Office Association of Hong Kong (FOAHK), Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce, Qianhai, Galaxy Digital, Everest Ventures Group, TTB Partners and Token Bay Capital.

About Aspen Digital

Aspen's Digital is a full-service digital asset management platform backed by Everest Ventures Group, TTB Partners and RIT Capital Partners (formerly Rothschild Investment Trust). Aspen Digital operates across both digital assets and private markets, and offers a broad range of digital asset products and tailored services. On private equity investments, Aspen Digital helps secure allocations for clients across a number of landmark transactions, for example Asia's most high-profile digital asset unicorns, Animoca Brands and Dunamu (the parent company of the biggest South Korean digital asset exchange Upbit).

The company has launched, with its own trading & research team, automated digital asset strategies such as Market Neutral Arbitrage and DeFi strategies. In addition, Aspen Digital has launched a line of attractive fixed yield digital asset products and thematic smart beta digital asset products including Metaverse, DeFi, Blockchain, Smart Contract and Frontier trackers. The company's team of expert traders and researchers vets the best performing strategies and managers, as Aspen Digital becomes a key distribution partner for them. All of this is housed in a single end-to-end platform that includes trading, yield and strategy products, market intelligence and client portfolio management capabilities.

For more information, please visit https://www.aspendigital.co/

About Web 3 Investment Summit

Web 3 Investment Summit is a private wealth focused event bringing together family offices, asset managers, wealth managers and investors across the digital asset and traditional finance industries.

For more Information, please visit https://www.web3investmentsummit.com/

SOURCE Aspen Digital