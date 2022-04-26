The Aspen Group and ACE Surgical Supply Form Strategic Partnership to Streamline Bone Grafting Solutions Across Nearly 1,100 Offices Nationwide

World-class leaders in dental care team up to elevate patient care through bone regenerative offerings

CHICAGO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG – The Aspen Group, a nationwide leader in consumer health care, and ACE Surgical Supply, a leading global provider of bone regenerative products, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership for bone grafting solutions.

The Aspen Group and ACE Surgical Supply Form Strategic Partnership to Streamline Bone Grafting Solutions Nationwide

TAG's brands include Aspen Dental, a network of nearly 1,000 doctor-owned dental offices across 45 states, and ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, a leader in fixed full arch dental restorations for patients with missing or failing dentition with more than 75 locations across 30 states. Collectively, this makes TAG the largest provider of fixed and removable dental prosthetics in the country.

As part of the partnership, ACE Surgical Supply will support The Aspen Group's large network of offices with a broad range of bone grafting and membrane solutions.

ACE Surgical Supply, a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc., is one the largest dental biomaterials companies in the world. ACE is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and has built a strong, reliable supply chain for biomaterials, sourcing from multiple tissue banks to ensure a consistent and robust supply. Over the years, ACE has built a complete portfolio of high quality, clinically and scientifically proven bone regenerative solutions, and offers many new innovative products, offering clinicians more options for treating patients.

Products available to teams at Aspen Dental and ClearChoice offices will include alloOss® Allograft, NuOss® Xenograft Particulate, NuOss® Plug, MemGuide Resorbable Porcine Membrane, RCM6® Resorbable Collagen Membrane, Resorbable Collagen Plug, Foam and Tape, and several of the company's other products.

"At TAG, our core mission remains breaking down barriers and expanding access to care, keeping patients at the center," said Arwinder Judge, chief clinical officer at Aspen Dental. "We do this by providing the best resources, training, technology and treatment products to the doctors we support, so they can focus on providing attentive, tailored care to their patients. This partnership with a world-class provider like ACE Surgical Supply will support exactly that."

"We're very excited to support TAG and the doctors they support across the country as they treat more patients with bone regenerative products," said Michael Mancini, GM and chief operating officer for ACE Surgical Supply. "Due to our abilities to process many of our regenerative products in house, we can be more responsive to our customers' needs, exert greater quality control over the product, and offer competitive pricing,"

About ACE Surgical Supply

ACE Surgical Supply was founded over 50 years ago by Oral Surgeon Dr. J. Edward Carchidi to meet the needs of dental surgery. ACE is a premier Dental Surgical Supply company based in Brockton, MA that manufactures dental implants, regenerative materials, and a plethora of other dental surgical products. We pride ourselves in providing an excellent customer experience while focusing on the integrity of our products. Throughout the years, ACE has become synonymous with quality, innovation, and knowledge.

About TAG - The Aspen Group

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four health care support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

