U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,588.84
    -23.55 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,239.19
    +36.31 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,426.19
    -115.91 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,692.90
    +0.98 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.52
    -2.61 (-2.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.90
    -2.30 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    -0.48 (-2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9708
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0954
    -0.0102 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8290
    +0.1380 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,009.19
    -227.74 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.89
    -0.42 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Aspen Group, Inc. Cancels Equity Distribution Agreement

Aspen Group Inc.
·4 min read
Aspen Group Inc.
Aspen Group Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. ("AGI") (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that the Company has canceled the Equity Distribution Agreement that it entered into on August 18, 2022 with Northland Securities, Inc.

“As we discussed in our first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call, we implemented a restructuring plan to address the Company’s working capital requirements, reduce our cash burn and achieve our operational goals over the next 12 months,” stated Michael Mathews, Chairman and CEO. “We are encouraged by the results we are achieving thus far and have concluded that financing with the Equity Distribution Agreement is not needed at this time.”

In parallel, AGI has engaged Lampert Capital Advisors to assist with securing an accounts receivable (AR) financing facility to provide working capital to position the Company for future growth among our online post-licensure nursing degree programs.

Restructuring Plan

There are two key components of the Company’s restructuring plan announced during its first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings call on September 13, 2022. The restructuring plan is expected to result in spending reductions of $4.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 and $4.9 million in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2023.

  • First, the Company has scaled back marketing ad spend to a maintenance level of $150,000 per quarter. This action is expected to result in savings of $3.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and $3.8 million in each of the third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2023. The savings estimates are based on a normalized marketing ad spend run rate of $4.2 million per quarter.

  • Second, the Company eliminated approximately 70 positions mostly within G&A functions at Aspen University and AGI. As a result, additional savings of $750,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and $1.1 million in each of the third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2023 are expected.

The net result is an estimated savings of more than $14 million through the end of fiscal year 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including the anticipated savings from the restructuring, reduction of our cash burn and our ability to close an AR facility. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include our ability to enroll new students and generate revenue given the sharp reduction in marketing, the impact of a declining economy, inflation and higher interest rates, the continued attraction of online learning as COVID-19 has receded, student attrition, the competitive impact from the trend of non-profit universities using online education and consolidation among our competitors, and the myriad of risks which may affect our ability to close an accounts receivable financing ranging from locating a willing lender to contractual difficulties including covenants which prevent us from closing a facility. Other risks are included in our filings with the SEC including our Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

Contact Information:

Hayden IR
Kimberly Rogers
(385) 831-7337
Kim@HaydenIR.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is working to expand beyond China, but right now investors are trading the company knowing its main market is still China. Last week, Nio outlined its strategy to continue its push into the European market.

  • Why Netflix Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of streaming powerhouse Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) got pummeled in afternoon trading Tuesday, falling 5.3% on a one-two-three punch of bad news from Wall Street. In rapid succession, Netflix suffered a price target cut, a negative preview of its third-quarter earnings report, and a scathing criticism of the company's plan to add an ad-supported tier to its streaming service. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, it's nothing but bad news for Netflix today, beginning with StreetInsider reporting that Goldman Sachs has trimmed its price target on the streaming stock to $182 -- and maintains a sell rating on the shares.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • Why Ford Stock Regained Momentum Today

    After plunging nearly 7% yesterday, Ford's (NYSE: F) stock rebounded slightly today. There wasn't any company-specific news that was causing Ford's shares to rise, but some investors may be viewing yesterday's sell-off as a potential buying opportunity. Just yesterday, Ford's stock fell hard after UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgraded the stock to a sell rating, down from his previous neutral rating.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang

  • Did you buy a house before 2022? If the answer is 'no,' you will likely be on the wrong end of financial inequality over the next decade — here's why

    And it's not impacting the country equally either.

  • When Will AMC Shareholders Get to Smile?

    Theaters have a sleeper horror movie hit on their hands, but this past weekend's debutantes failed to draw audiences.

  • Is Energy Transfer (ET) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Why Boeing Stock Gained Altitude and then Faded Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares got a lift Tuesday after the company reported solid September and third-quarter delivery numbers, but that rally faded on new reports about the status of its 737 MAX certification. At their high, Boeing shares were up about 2.6%, providing a fresh reminder of how choppy this stock is right now. Boeing investors have endured a difficult few years, with the shares pressured first by issues that led to the 737 MAX being grounded for 18 months and then by the impact of the pandemic on airlines.

  • BOE’s Bailey Has a Message for Funds: ‘You've Got Three Days’ to Wind Up Positions

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey urged investors to finish winding up positions that they can’t maintain, saying the central bank will halt intervention in the market as planned at the end of this week.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon C

  • Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 Booster Recommended in Switzerland

    The Federal Office of Public Health in Switzerland recommends Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid, as a booster for both heterologous and homologous use in adults aged 18 years and older.

  • Is Upstart Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The fintech company has seen its share price fall significantly in 2022, but a lower price doesn't make Upstart stock a buy.

  • Fed’s Mester says there’s been no progress on inflation, so interest rates need to move higher

    With little or no progress made on bringing inflation down, the Federal Reserve needs to continue raising rates, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Ford (F) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Ford (F) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Is Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Worth US$6.7 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Does the October share price for Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Tesla Deliveries From China Plant Set Record But Trail Views

    Tesla reportedly delivered a record number of vehicles from its China plant in September, but the figure still fell short of analyst views.