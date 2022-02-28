U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

Aspen Group, Inc. to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 on March 15, 2022

Aspen Group Inc.
·1 min read
  • ASPU
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“Aspen Group” or “AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that it will report financial results for the period ended January 31, 2022, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET.

Conference Call Information:

Aspen Group, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results and business outlook on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET. Aspen Group, Inc. will issue a press release reporting results after the market closes on that day. The conference call can be accessed by dialing toll-free (844) 452-6823 (U.S.) or (731) 256-5216 (International), passcode 9807158.

Subsequent to the call, a transcript of the audio cast will be available from the Company’s website at www.aspu.com. There will also be a seven day dial-in replay which can be accessed by dialing toll-free (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International), passcode 9807158.

About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kimberly Rogers
Hayden IR
(385) 831-7337
Kim@HaydenIR.com
ircontact@aspen.edu


