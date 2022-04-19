U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,421.53
    +29.84 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,667.26
    +255.57 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,412.19
    +79.83 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.34
    +6.21 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.90
    -4.31 (-3.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.80
    -17.60 (-0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    25.70
    -0.45 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0805
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9150
    +0.0530 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3001
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6640
    +1.6640 (+1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,374.50
    +2,049.17 (+5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.08
    +14.52 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.21
    -18.17 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

The Aspen Group's Julie Frantsve-Hawley Named 2021 American Association of Public Health Dentistry's President's Award Recipient

·3 min read

  • Julie Frantsve-Hawley, Ph.D., CAE, executive director, TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence, recognized for contributions to oral healthcare

  • An American Association of Public Health Dentistry Board Member, Dr. Frantsve-Hawley also serves on the association's Council on Scientific Information

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG - The Aspen Group, a nationwide leader in consumer healthcare, congratulates Dr. Julie Frantsve-Hawley, Ph.D., CAE, executive director, TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence, on being recognized with the President's Award from the American Association of Public Health Dentistry (AAPHD). Dr. Frantsve-Hawley's passion for improving oral health for all citizens, notably including her leadership of TAG's Oral Care Center for Excellence, contributed to her nomination by AAPHD immediate past president Dr. E. Angeles Martinez Mier, DDS, MSD, Ph.D., for her impact on the organization and industry.

The Aspen Group&#x002019;s Julie Frantsve-Hawley Named 2021 American Association of Public Health Dentistry&#x002019;s President&#x002019;s Award Recipient (PRNewsfoto/TAG - The Aspen Group)
The Aspen Group’s Julie Frantsve-Hawley Named 2021 American Association of Public Health Dentistry’s President’s Award Recipient (PRNewsfoto/TAG - The Aspen Group)

"Dr. Frantsve-Hawley's passion for public dental health is truly exceptional," said Dr. Martinez Mier, immediate past president of AAPHD. "She truly exemplifies the spirit of the award through her passion, commitment, humanity and integrity. Her commitment to our organization made her the obvious choice for this recognition."

In her role as executive director for the first-of-its-kind TAG Oral Care Center, Dr. Frantsve-Hawley provides strategic guidance for the care and training hub – establishing long-range goals, strategies, plans, and policies to enhance a best-in-class experience for patients. The 25,000 sq. ft. clinical facility is set to open in the summer of 2022 and will offer patients access to state-of-the-art dental care at no cost to underserved Illinois residents. Dr. Frantsve-Hawley will work closely with community partners in Chicago and more broadly across Illinois, along with the clinical staff at the TAG Oral Care Center who will serve an estimated 2,500 qualifying patients each year.

"Each day, Dr. Frantsve-Hawley works tirelessly to break down barriers that prevent Americans from accessing much-needed oral health care," said Bob Fontana, founder, chairman and CEO of TAG. "The entire TAG family is incredibly proud of her accomplishment. We look forward to seeing her at the helm of the TAG Oral Care Center as we work together to increase dental public health in our communities."

"Throughout my entire career, I've been a fierce advocate for the importance of oral health care and being recognized by the AAPHD is an incredible honor," said Dr. Frantsve-Hawley. "My experience with the organization has inspired me to find new ways to break down barriers to care that many Americans face each year. I'm grateful to be able to continue this work through the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence and my continued involvement with AAPHD."

Dr. Frantsve-Hawley has been a member of AAPHD since 2007 and served as the organization's executive director for three years. Currently, she serves as an associate member liaison on the AAPHD Board of Directors. Dr. Frantsve-Hawley also serves on the organization's Council on Scientific Information, dedicated to developing resources and guidelines to promote the science of public health, along with working to update the association's Code of Ethics and Research Agenda.

About TAG - The Aspen Group
TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four healthcare support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

TAG - The Aspen Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/TAG - The Aspen Group)
TAG - The Aspen Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/TAG - The Aspen Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-aspen-groups-julie-frantsve-hawley-named-2021-american-association-of-public-health-dentistrys-presidents-award-recipient-301528014.html

SOURCE TAG - The Aspen Group

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax stock continues its months-long slide even after COVID vaccine earns approval in another country

    Investors worry Novavax's protein-based vaccine, an alternative to mRNA jabs, is too late to the market.

  • Why Acadia Pharma Shares Are Falling Today

    Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) announced topline results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ACP-044 for acute pain following bunionectomy surgery. The primary endpoint, a comparison of cumulative pain intensity scores over 24 hours between the ACP-044 1600 mg once daily, ACP-044 400 mg four times daily, and placebo treatment arms, was not met. A trend favoring the ACP-044 400 mg once every six hours treatment group was observed on the primary endpoint, a differ

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Fell 10.5% on Monday

    It was a strange day for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) as the stock dropped 10.5% early in the day, only to close the day higher than it opened. Clovis' shares are down more than 15% for the year. Clovis has a relatively small market cap of $318 million, so wild swings are not surprising.

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • Why Biogen Stock Looks 'Too Good To Ignore,' According To One Analyst

    Biogen stock looks "too good to ignore," an analyst said Monday as he argued for the value of Biogen's base business.

  • TG Therapeutics to pull FDA submission for oncology drug; shares slide 24%

    Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 24.2% in trading on Monday following the company's announcement on Friday that it had withdrawn an application to get Food and Drug Administration approval for ublituximab and Ukoniq as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. TG said in a news release that it decided to withdraw the application due to updated survival data from a Phase 3 clinical trial. It also withdrew Ukoniq for two lymphoma indications for which the d

  • FDA investigating Lucky Charms after more than 100 reports of illnesses

    The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year.

  • Trump’s Worst Judge Just Made Travel a MAGA Nightmare

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe coronavirus pandemic may feel like a past-tense phenomenon for many Americans, even though the dangers are real and ongoing. But a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump just did everything she could to send the nation back into chaos.On Monday, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Florida threw out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate for air travel and other forms of mass transportation. Deaths from COVID-19—a

  • Bed blockers take up more space than Covid patients in England’s overwhelmed hospitals

    Bed blockers are taking up more space than Covid patients in England's overwhelmed hospitals, it has emerged, as the Government was urged to do more to fund social care.

  • BA.2 Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

    The Omicron BA.2 subvariant is fast becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19, with symptoms similar to previous strains of the virus. "It's important to know and recognize all of the symptoms of Omicron. Symptoms like sore throat, runny nose, headache, and fatigue could be COVID," says Dr. Claire Steves from King's College London. "If you are experiencing any symptoms, get tested and isolate until you have your test result." Here are symptoms of BA.2, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure

  • Rebel Wilson denies using ‘magic weight loss pills’ or specific diet plan during health journey

    Actor has previously spoken about being treated differently since weight loss

  • I’m a pediatrician who cares for transgender kids – here’s what you need to know about social support, puberty blockers and other medical options that improve lives of transgender youth

    Transgender medicine uses a multidisciplinary approach to help trans youth live happier lives. Sudowoodo/iStock via Getty Images PlusWhen Charlie, a 10-year-old boy, came in for his first visit, he didn’t look at me or my colleague. Angry and crying, he insisted to us that he was cisgender – that he was a boy and had been born male. A few months before Charlie came into our office, he handed a note to his mother with four simple words, “I am a boy.” Up until that point Charlie had been living in

  • Unlearn.AI, a startup developing a 'digital twin' service for clinical trials, raises $50M

    The idea of digital twins -- digital representations of humans built with computer models -- for medical research is gaining traction in both the private and academic sectors. With predictive simulation technology, some experts say that digital twins have the potential to improve healthcare by assessing health risks before a disease becomes symptomatic, helping clinicians determine, for example, when (and whether) to intervene. A future where doctors can simulate the effects of all possible treatments on patients’ digital twins to determine the most effective course is admittedly ambitious.

  • Ocugen gets rights to Mexico in expanded Covaxin deal with Bharat Biotech

    Covaxin is already authorized for emergency use in adults by health regulators in Mexico. An application for emergency use authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 2-to-18 years is under review.

  • Spring allergy pain? Here are 3 tips to beat the sinus pressure

    Looking for relief from painful sinus pressure this spring allergy season? Board certified allergist Dr. Tania Elliott has top tips for keeping your allergies and nasal symptoms under control.

  • Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

    The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai last Tuesday after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive test. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such as Beibei who test positive but have no symptoms.

  • U.N.: There's been 136 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine since start of invasion

    U.N.: There's been 136 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine since start of invasion

  • Omicron infection induces limited immune response in unvaccinated; COVID hospital deaths rise on weekends

    Unvaccinated people infected with the Omicron variant are unlikely to develop immune responses that will protect them against other variants of the coronavirus, a new study suggests. Unlike antibodies induced by COVID-19 vaccines or infections with earlier SARS-CoV-2 variants, antibodies induced by the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants do not neutralize other versions of the virus, researchers found when they analyzed blood samples obtained after Omicron infection.

  • Read Why Did Bristol Myers and Nektar End $3.6B Immuno-Oncology Program

    Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) have jointly decided to end the global clinical development program for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo. The decision follows the results from pre-planned analyses of two late-stage studies of bempegaldesleukin (BEMPEG) in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and bladder cancer. A preplanned interim analysis found that the investigational combination failed to improve on the overa

  • Nue Life Health raises $23M Series A Led by Obvious Ventures for psychedelics platform

    Last year we covered the $3.3 million seed round for NUE Life Health, a US-based telemedicine startup in the US, which was building out a mental wellness platform that combined psychedelic-assisted therapies and a graph database-driven app. This at-home ketamine therapy - considered a radically new way to treat depression - also combines music therapies and a data-led, 'quantified self' approach. It’s now raised a $23 million Series A equity financing led by Obvious Ventures (co-founded by Ev Williams, Co-founder of Twitter), which also includes additional venture debt financing from Western Technology Investment.