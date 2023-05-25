Is Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited's (JSE:APN) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' (JSE:APN) stock increased significantly by 19% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings is:

7.7% = R5.8b ÷ R75b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every ZAR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn ZAR0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' Earnings Growth And 7.7% ROE

It is hard to argue that Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 19%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings was still able to see a decent net income growth of 7.1% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 12% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Aspen Pharmacare Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 23% (implying that it retains 77% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Besides, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 22%. However, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' ROE is predicted to rise to 10% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Aspen Pharmacare Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its respectable earnings growth, which it achieved due to it retaining most of its profits. However, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

