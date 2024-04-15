Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited's (JSE:APN) Stock Has Shown A Decent Performance: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' (JSE:APN) stock up by 9.1% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings is:

5.7% = R4.9b ÷ R86b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every ZAR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn ZAR0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' Earnings Growth And 5.7% ROE

It is quite clear that Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 16%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Although, we can see that Aspen Pharmacare Holdings saw a modest net income growth of 17% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 6.8%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await.

Is Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 25% (implying that it retains 75% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Moreover, Aspen Pharmacare Holdings is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 22%. Regardless, the future ROE for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings is predicted to rise to 9.2% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Aspen Pharmacare Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings.

