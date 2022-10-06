U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,750.45
    -32.83 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,015.57
    -258.30 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,065.33
    -83.31 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.71
    -10.98 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.06
    +0.30 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.80
    -2.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.48
    -0.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9829
    -0.0055 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1205
    -0.0116 (-1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8630
    +0.2530 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,936.64
    +124.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.22
    -8.90 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,976.52
    -76.10 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.77 (+0.70%)
     

Aspen RxHealth CEO Receives Prestigious "Next Generation Pharmacist" Award in Visionary Pioneer Category

·2 min read

David Medvedeff Honored for Innovative Marketplace Platform Empowering Pharmacists to Deliver Patient Care

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth announced today that David Medvedeff, co-founder and chief executive officer has been honored by Pharmacy Times and Parata Systems as a Visionary Pioneer in the Next-Generation Pharmacist Awards. The Next-Generation Pharmacist Award honors 10 category winners, recognizing exceptional pharmacists across the industry.

David Medvedeff. CEO and co-founder, Aspen RxHealth
David Medvedeff. CEO and co-founder, Aspen RxHealth

The Visionary Pioneer category, new for 2022, is awarded to a pharmacist demonstrating an entrepreneurial spirit in his or her drive and ability to grow their business. To be selected, the individual must advocate for creating a better environment for future pharmacy growth and successfully leverage pharmacy technology tools to advance patient care standards, business profitability, and/or employee satisfaction. Medvedeff was evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges from across the pharmacy industry, chaired by Pharmacy Times' editor-in-chief, Troy Trygstad.

Medvedeff co-founded Aspen RxHealth in 2018 with a single goal in mind—to revolutionize pharmacy by harnessing the untapped potential of the pharmacist-patient relationship. Under his leadership, Aspen RxHealth has burgeoned from a startup to a market leader in clinical pharmacy services, boasting explosive growth and a loyal client base. Aspen RxHealth was recently acknowledged by Modern Healthcare, receiving their prestigious "best places to work in healthcare" award for the second year in a row.

"I think what's being recognized is the execution of my incredible team and the thousands of pharmacists who have committed themselves to changing pharmacy," Medvedeff shared in his acceptance speech. "For the first time, thousands of pharmacists from around the nation are leaning in to become entrepreneurs and doing something to change the practice of pharmacy."

In the short time since co-founding Aspen RxHealth, Medvedeff has guided the organization through two highly successful funding rounds, built the largest gig-economy model of pharmacists in the nation and built a diverse team with a wide breadth and depth of experience. Prior to co-founding Aspen RxHealth, Medvedeff founded and led VUCA Health, a successful healthcare information company, with the world's largest library of medication education videos.

About Aspen RxHealth

Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans, strategic partners, provider groups, and life sciences organizations via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience, drive medication adherence, and overall health outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 7,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications. For more information, visit www.aspenrxhealth.com

(PRNewsfoto/Aspen RxHealth)
(PRNewsfoto/Aspen RxHealth)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-rxhealth-ceo-receives-prestigious-next-generation-pharmacist-award-in-visionary-pioneer-category-301639523.html

SOURCE Aspen RxHealth

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Saudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main market of Asia largely steady and lowered those for Europe, going against expectations it would hike them and pile more pressure on consumers a day after OPEC+ opted to slash production.State-controlled Saudi Aramco left its key Arab Light grade for November shipments to Asia unchanged from this month at $5.85 a barrel above the regional benchmark. Refi

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • Activision-Microsoft deal: FTC and legislators are 'going to have to be satisfied,' analyst says

    Michael Pachter, Wedbush managing director of equity research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard's new Overwatch 2, the Activision-Microsoft merger, mobile gaming, and Netflix's upcoming gaming studio in Finland.

  • Judge in Twitter lawsuit against Elon Musk says proceedings will continue

    A legal filing made public Wednesday in the court battle between Twitter Inc. and Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk shows that the judge expects the proceedings to continue despite a letter from Musk stating he intends to go through with his proposed $44 billion takeover of the social network if Twitter drops the lawsuit. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court wrote in the filing that a stay has not been filed with the court, so she expects that plans, including a delay

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola's Stock

    With over three dozen stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, there's one company that Warren Buffett clearly has an ongoing love affair with because he's owned it for over 30 years and says he will never sell it: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has generated average annual returns of 20%, or almost double what the S&P 500 has achieved in the same time. Although not even Buffett strictly follows that advice, his purchase of Coca-Cola stock highlights the idea and underscores why the soft drink maker comprises almost 8% of his holdings.

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • 10 energy stocks that are analysts’ favorites as OPEC makes oil-production cuts

    The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries has agreed on a drastic cut to the global supply. The speculation has helped oil reverse its recent declines. William Watts explained why the actual production cuts by the OPEC+ group might not turn out as expected.

  • Shell Braces for Profit Hit From Volatile Natural-Gas Prices, Rising Costs

    The London-based company said it expects its third-quarter earnings to be hit by lower refining margins along with “significantly lower” profit from trading gas, as a global scramble for energy supplies riles markets.

  • Which of These Casino Stocks Is a Hotter Buy?

    Casino-based resorts have certainly changed over the years. The word casino translates to "small house," and the first casinos were just that -- small, dimly lit gambling venues. Over time, casinos evolved into colossal resorts, complete with entertainment, convention facilities, luxury shopping malls, theme parks, pools, and fine dining.

  • Southwest Has a Problem its Passengers Need to Know About

    It's been a tough time for the airline industry lately. It recently made a change where its Rapid Rewards Members can now achieve A-List or A-List Preferred tier status much quicker, which will make it easier to accumulate points that can be used for such perks as priority boarding and the ability to make a same day change with no difference in base fare. The company also introduced a feature that lets customers change their boarding group for an added fee starting at $30, either online or via the Southwest app, within 24 hours of departure.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Surges On Update For Strong Q3

    Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock surged Wednesday after it signaled natural gas prices would support already strong third-quarter expectations. Despite steep growth estimates, the energy giant projects it will not match its record profits from Q2 as oil prices have retreated along with refining and chemical segment profits. Exxon reported its operating profit could come in at around $11 billion in...

  • Germany pleads for U.S. and EU to do more to help with energy crisis

    Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.

  • Supply chains still hampering automakers in various ways, analyst explains

    Supply chain issues have hampered the industry since the beginning of the pandemic, but analysts following the industry say that automakers have offered mixed signals about the state of the market.

  • These 2 Blue-Chip Energy Stocks Jumped Wednesday Despite the Falling Market

    Investors got a little fear back on Wednesday, although the major market indexes ended the day well off their lows. Bond yields also moved higher, reversing course and reminding investors that the bear market hasn't proven itself to be over just yet. Energy stocks got a boost on Wednesday as oil prices moved higher by about $1.50 per barrel to finish above the $88 mark.

  • U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Climbing Again and May Get Worse

    Gasoline prices are ticking up after a roughly 100-day decline, threatening to inflict new pain on consumers who have been grappling with widespread inflation for more than a year.