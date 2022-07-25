U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,965.34
    +3.71 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,995.40
    +96.11 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,779.47
    -54.64 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.60
    +4.72 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.84
    +1.14 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.80
    -13.60 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    -0.36 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0222
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8330
    +0.0500 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6590
    +0.6090 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,891.55
    -868.18 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.00
    +1.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,290.74
    +14.37 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Aspen RxHealth Continues Industry-Leading Webinar Series: Becoming a Pharmapreneur

·2 min read

TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth, a healthcare technology organization revolutionizing the pharmacist-patient experience, today announced a continued partnership with The Pharmapreneur Academy, an online community aimed at advancing the profession of pharmacy.

(PRNewsfoto/Aspen RxHealth)
(PRNewsfoto/Aspen RxHealth)

Back due to overwhelming demand, the six-part bi-weekly series will focus on how pharmacists can successfully embark upon entrepreneurship, playing an integral part in value-based care. Each session, Aspen RxHealth will partner with Dr. Blair Thielemier, PharmD, for live discussions and Q&A. Themes vary week to week, but the overall subject will remain constant: how pharmacists can set up their own practices and succeed in areas including marketing, obtaining insurance, filing taxes, and setting attainable practice goals. Each webinar will offer new insights otherwise unavailable in traditional pharmacy settings.

"The positive feedback from our first series made continuing the partnership for a second time an easy decision," said Jennifer Cohen, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications for Aspen RxHealth. "As the founders of the largest community of pharmacists in the nation, we believe that continued learning opportunities such as these are vital to the professional success and personal fulfillment of our pharmacists. We strive to provide an exceptional experience to our community, ensuring they're met with the support and resources they deserve."

Six-part webinar series
The free webinar series available to members of the Aspen RxHealth Pharmacist Community and non-members, will launch at 10 AM ET, July 26. Topics will include:

  • Goal setting for success

  • Building the backbone of your business

  • Managing your money

  • Protecting yourself personally and financially

  • Tackling your taxes

  • Connecting to patients with care

Interested pharmacists can register for the first session of the webinar series here.

About Aspen RxHealth
Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans, strategic partners, provider groups, and life sciences organizations via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience, drive medication adherence, and overall health outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 7,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications. For more information, visit www.aspenrxhealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-rxhealth-continues-industry-leading-webinar-series-becoming-a-pharmapreneur-301592089.html

SOURCE Aspen RxHealth

Recommended Stories

  • Porsches Postponed by Buggy Software Cost VW’s CEO His Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyIt says a lot about the state of the auto industry and where it's going that software problems have cost the CEO of a carmaker his job.Volkswagen ousted H

  • GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. One big difference from past slowdowns is that GM and Ford's U.S. dealers are not sitting on big inventories of unsold vehicles that would have to be discounted to sell.

  • Exodus of Ukrainian workers hits Europe's emerging economies

    Construction sites, factory assembly lines and warehouses across central Europe are scrambling to fill vacancies after tens of thousands of Ukrainian men left their blue-collar jobs to return home after Russia invaded their country. Ukrainian workers had flocked to central Europe in the past decade - drawn by higher wages and aided by an easing of visa requirements - filling jobs that weren't highly paid enough for local workers in construction, the automotive sector, and heavy industry. Many of these workers have returned home to help the war effort since Russia invaded on February 24, abruptly worsening labour shortages in some of Europe's most industrialized economies.

  • Failed Lender Voyager: ‘No Customer Will Be Made Whole’ Under FTX Proposal

    FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his firm's offer would give Voyager customers back 100% of the remaining assets, while Voyager’s lawyers argue that it only benefits FTX.

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.

  • Analysis: Colgate, Tide maker P&G rejig price tactics to keep cash-strapped shoppers

    The makers of everyday staples such as Colgate toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper are readying new strategies to keep cash-strapped consumers buying pricier products as the threat of recession looms, executives have told investors. Manufacturers of household staples are also now spending more on discounts and promotions on goods including sodas and paper towels to keep shoppers in higher-end stores and buying brand name products, according to data prepared for Reuters from research firm IRI. The moves come as U.S. consumers - who so far have continued to buy higher-priced goods, from diapers to shampoo - show signs of buckling under new rounds of price increases.

  • Porsche IPO, Tesla Chase, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?VW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed a

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Important Appointment on October 3

    Autumn promises to be busy for Elon Musk. The visionary boss of Tesla will be active on all fronts with huge stakes each time. From the end of September, Musk will be doing everything not to disappoint fans of the electric vehicle manufacturer during the second edition of Tesla AI (Artificial Intelligence) day.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Google Fires Software Engineer

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting contract offer

    Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

  • News on IBM, United Airlines: The National Observer July 25, 2022

    Today's top business news includes how IBM could benefit from other companies' tech layoffs, an interview with Secy. Pete Buttegieg about possible small-business infrastructure funding, and airlines' battle for recovery.

  • Retirees, here’s how returning to work may affect Social Security, Medicare, pensions and taxes

    Unretiring can help stabilize your cash flow, but it might trigger unintended consequences in other financial areas of your life.

  • Does ‘last hired, first fired’ still hold true? What to know if you’ve just landed a new job as recession talk gets louder

    'Recessions are often a way that employers try to strengthen themselves for the future,' says one expert.

  • German landlord bids to turn down heating for 500,000 residents as Putin squeezes gas - live updates

    Eutelsat shares fall 17pc as merger talks with OneWeb confirmed National Grid forced to beg Belgium to keep the lights on The FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc Lucy Burton: The return of embittered former colleagues will poison office life Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • This is how much more an S&P 500 CEO earned than the typical worker last year

    On average, the CEOs received $18.3 million in total compensation in 2021, according to a new report from the AFL-CIO.

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • Chinese consumer e-commerce platform operator Eachnet.com to cease operations after 23 years amid tough market competition

    Eachnet.com, formerly a leading Chinese consumer goods auction site that was acquired by eBay, will cease operations after 23 years in business, making it the latest casualty of aggressive competition in the world's biggest e-commerce market. The Shanghai-based company, which once had 70 per cent of China's consumer online sales market, will shut down transactions on all its online stores and close the platform's servers before August 12 because of a "change of operations", according to an annou

  • Coinbase and the SEC Are Facing Off. What’s at Stake.

    The crypto exchange is clashing with the regulatory agency over whether some tokens meet the definition of a security. It could be a test case for the industry.

  • Russian Gas Supply Uncertainty Sends Asia LNG Prices Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian natural gas prices are rallying on fears that Russia will slash supply again and worsen a global fuel shortage.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyThe North Asia liquefied natural gas

  • Tech Earnings Season: 5 Things That Have Stood Out So Far

    Demand is cooling for some products and services, and a strong dollar is a clear headwind. But not all of the news has been bad.