Aspergillosis Therapeutics Market Size Worth US$ 4,424.77 million by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

·5 min read
Pune, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Aspergillosis Therapeutics Market by Disease Type (Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis, Aspergilloma, Chronic Pulmonary Aspergillosis, Invasive Aspergillosis, and Others), by Drug Class (Azole Antifungals, Antibiotics, Corticosteroids, and Others), and by Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the aspergillosis therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2021 to reach US$ 4,424.77 million by 2030.

Download PDF Brochure of Aspergillosis Therapeutics Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/aspergillosis-therapeutics-market/7994

The global aspergillosis therapeutics market has been analyzed from four perspectives: by disease type, by drug class, by route of administration, and region.

Major driver supporting the market growth is rising prevalence of aspergillosis. This rising prevalence is due to an increase in patient population with weak immunity, and high adoption of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. People with weak immunity have low levels of neutrophils resulting in less ability to fight the infections. Moreover, people undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation consume immunosuppressors to fight rejections which weakens the immune system, thus increasing the risk to acquire invasive aspergillosis. Other factors such as presence of many pipeline drugs also increase the market potential in the forecast period. For instance, azole-echinocandin combination therapy for invasive aspergillosis by Erasmus Medical Center is in phase 3 clinical trial and is likely to provide an excellent safety profile.

Excerpts from ‘by Disease Type’

According to disease type, the global aspergillosis therapeutics market is segmented into

  • Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis

  • Aspergilloma

  • Chronic Pulmonary Aspergillosis

  • Invasive Aspergillosis

  • Others

Rising prevalence of chronic pulmonary aspergillosis is supporting the market potential. Prevalence of tuberculosis, COPD, and asthma is highly influencing the market growth as people suffering from these diseases are more prone to acquire chronic pulmonary aspergillosis. Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis is a very uncommon lung condition. It is caused by a strong allergic reaction to fungus known as aspergillus. The disease can affect patients suffering highly from acute and uncontrolled asthma.

Excerpts from by Drug Class’

The global aspergillosis therapeutics market based on drug class is segmented into

  • Azole Antifungals

  • Antibiotic

  • Corticosteroids

  • Others

Azoles held majority of the market share in 2021. Itraconazole is primarily used to treat chronic pulmonary aspergillosis, whereas voriconazole is the first-line medication for invasive aspergillosis. Isavuconazole, another azole, has received approval for first line treatment of invasive aspergillosis. Posaconazole is recommended as prophylaxis in high-risk individuals with graft-versus-host disease after stem cell transplantation and acute myeloid leukemia. There are oral and intravenous formulations of itraconazole available which increases its demand in market, for e.g., voriconazole, posaconazole, and isavuconazole, and azoles are the antifungals with oral alternatives for the treatment of aspergillus disorders.

Excerpts from by Route of Administration’

Global aspergillosis therapeutics market based on route of administration, is segmented into

  • Oral

  • Parenteral

  • Others

The parenteral segment dominated the market in 2021. This growth is attributed to increased demand of voriconazole which is used as a first line of treatment for aspergillosis. Further, the parenteral segment is increasing as it can be used for drugs which are poorly absorbed by the body. The parenteral segment can be used to achieve slow and delayed onset of action.

Speak to our Analyst to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/aspergillosis-therapeutics-market/7994

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Regionally, the global aspergillosis therapeutics market has been segmented into

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the world

North America is currently leading the global market. Factors contributing to this growth are increased healthcare standards, significant increase in patient count, and increasing research and development activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies leading to introduction of novel products in the market. The market in Europe is driven by factors such as growing prevalence, increased awareness, and presence of favorable reimbursement policies. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show lucrative growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the aspergillosis therapeutics market are

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Merck & Co. Inc.

  • Astellas Pharma US Inc.

  • Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Novartis International AG

  • Zambon SpA

  • Pulmocide Ltd

  • TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of aspergillosis therapeutics Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=JSSwMYRjRZF5985xC1MP2OcB1C5xlmjJ8AB5HE8s&report_id=7994&license=Single



