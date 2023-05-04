Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $301.65 Billion by 2027 at a 2.9% CAGR

Company Logo

Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market

Global Asphalt, Lubricating Oil and Grease Market

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market grew from $259.66 billion in 2022 to $269.56 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market is expected to grow to $301.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.9%.

Producers of petroleum-based lubricants are offering bio-based lubricants to address the concerns associated with the impact of lubricants on the environment. Bio-based lubricants are formulated with renewable or biodegradable materials. Vegetable oils are one of the major components for bio-based lubricants. Vegetable oils offer high lubricity, viscosity, and thermal stability.

They have a higher flash point of 326 C as compared to flash point of 200 C for mineral oils. Lubricants produced from vegetable oils include tractor transmission hydraulic fluid, industrial hydraulic fluids for process and machinery applications, food-grade hydraulic fluids and greases, greases for use in automotive, railroad, and machinery applications, chainsaw bar oil, gear lubes, compressor oil, and transformer and transmission line cooling fluids.



The demand for multi grade lubricants is gaining traction due to their better performance in cold climatic conditions. Multi-grade lubricant is a viscosity modifier used in engines which allows the smooth flow of oil under cold and hot climatic conditions. It is used to minimize the effect of change of viscosity with respect to the changes in the surrounding temperature and maintains optimum viscosity over the engine operating temperature range. Some of the major companies producing this lubricant include Gazprom, Rosneft, Exxonmobil, Petrochina and BP.



Most of the asphalt companies are using frequency inverters in asphalt mixing process to control asphalt mixture drying time. Frequency inverter is an electronic device that transforms an AC current with fixed frequency to variable amplitude and frequency. It is used to vary the speed of rotation of the drying drum of the plant drying system so that the aggregates which are more porous receive heat from the burning flame for more time resulting in complete drying. It improves the drying process and allows the less porous asphalt to dry faster resulting in increased production. For instance, some of the major companies using frequency inverters include 3 Franks Services, A. Macchione Brothers, Absolute Asphalt and Concreter LLC, and Ace Asphalt.



North America was the largest region in the asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market. The regions covered in the asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Asphalt; Other Petroleum Products

2) By Application: Roadways; Waterproofing; Recreation; Other Applications

3) By End Use Industries: Power Generation; Transport; Metallurgy & Metalworking; Food & Beverage; Chemical; Other End Use Industries



Subsegments Covered: Asphalt Paving Mixtures And Blocks; Prepared Asphalt And Tar Roofing And Siding Products; Roofing Asphalts And Pitches, Coatings And Cements



Key Attributes:





Story continues

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $269.56 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $301.65 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Characteristics



4. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Product Analysis



5. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Supply Chain



6. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Customer Information



7. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Trends And Strategies



8. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market - Macro Economic Scenario



9. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Size And Growth



10. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Regional Analysis



11. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Segmentation

12. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Segments



13. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Metrics



14. Asia-Pacific Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market



15. Western Europe Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market



16. Eastern Europe Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market



17. North America Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market



18. South America Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market



19. Middle East Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market



20. Africa Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market



21. Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market Competitive Landscape



22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Market



23. Market Background: Oil Downstream Activities Market



24. Recommendations



25. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Exxon Mobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Saudi Aramco

BP plc

Glencore International

Guardian Industries, LLC

Owens Corning

Suncor Energy Inc

Husky Energy Inc

CRH plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14kbs1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



