Asphalt Market Size to Grow by USD 32.89 mn | BP Plc and CEMEX SAB de CV Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Asphalt Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Asphalt Market Facts at a Glance-

Companies: 10+ – Including BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, and United Refining Co., among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Segments: End-user (non-residential construction, residential construction, and others), application (roadways, waterproofing, recreation, and others)

Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

The "Asphalt Market by End User (non-residential construction, residential construction, and others), Application (roadways, waterproofing, recreation, and others), and Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the asphalt market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 32.89 mn.

Vendor Insights-

The asphalt market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as extensive sales and distribution networks across the world to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

BP Plc - The company offers asphalt under the brand name bp asphalt.

CEMEX SAB de CV - The company offers asphalt for applications including car parks, cycle and footpaths, driveways and housing, flood prevention, highways and roads, industrial and commercial, sports and leisure, and utilities.

Chevron Corp. - The company offers asphalt under the product supply and trading operations line.

Regional Market Outlook

The asphalt market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets in the region. The increasing investments in road and highway infrastructure projects will drive the asphalt market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Asphalt Market Driver:

Asphalt is preferred in road and highway construction owing to its significant strength and durability, thermoplastic nature, and waterproofing properties. The increasing investments in road and highway infrastructure projects are driving the growth of the global asphalt market. For instance, during 2017-2018, the average national highway construction in India was recorded at a new record of approximately 27-28 kilometers per day.

Asphalt Market Trend:

Asphalt is a derivative of crude oil. It is generally produced during petroleum refining. The increase in petroleum refining ensures an uninterrupted supply of asphalt in the near future. The US is a global leader in terms of liquid fuel consumption. Moreover, the global liquid fuel consumption grew at an annual rate of 1.58% during 2014-2018 and is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Asphalt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 32.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.06 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, and United Refining Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Roadways - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Waterproofing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Recreation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End user

6.3 Non-residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by End user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 BP Plc

11.4 CEMEX SAB de CV

11.5 Chevron Corp.

11.6 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.

11.7 Exxon Mobil Corp.

11.8 Marathon Petroleum Corp.

11.9 Owens Corning

11.10 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

11.11 TotalEnergies SE

11.12 United Refining Co.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

