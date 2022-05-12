Asphalt Market Size to Grow by USD 32.89 mn | BP Plc and CEMEX SAB de CV Among Key Vendors | Technavio
Asphalt Market Facts at a Glance-
Companies: 10+ – Including BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, and United Refining Co., among others.
Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
Segments: End-user (non-residential construction, residential construction, and others), application (roadways, waterproofing, recreation, and others)
Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
The "Asphalt Market by End User (non-residential construction, residential construction, and others), Application (roadways, waterproofing, recreation, and others), and Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the asphalt market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 32.89 mn.
Vendor Insights-
The asphalt market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as extensive sales and distribution networks across the world to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
BP Plc - The company offers asphalt under the brand name bp asphalt.
CEMEX SAB de CV - The company offers asphalt for applications including car parks, cycle and footpaths, driveways and housing, flood prevention, highways and roads, industrial and commercial, sports and leisure, and utilities.
Chevron Corp. - The company offers asphalt under the product supply and trading operations line.
Regional Market Outlook
The asphalt market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets in the region. The increasing investments in road and highway infrastructure projects will drive the asphalt market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-
Asphalt Market Driver:
Asphalt is preferred in road and highway construction owing to its significant strength and durability, thermoplastic nature, and waterproofing properties. The increasing investments in road and highway infrastructure projects are driving the growth of the global asphalt market. For instance, during 2017-2018, the average national highway construction in India was recorded at a new record of approximately 27-28 kilometers per day.
Asphalt Market Trend:
Asphalt is a derivative of crude oil. It is generally produced during petroleum refining. The increase in petroleum refining ensures an uninterrupted supply of asphalt in the near future. The US is a global leader in terms of liquid fuel consumption. Moreover, the global liquid fuel consumption grew at an annual rate of 1.58% during 2014-2018 and is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.
Asphalt Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 32.89 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.06
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
BP Plc, CEMEX SAB de CV, Chevron Corp., China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Owens Corning, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, and United Refining Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Roadways - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Waterproofing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Recreation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End user
6.3 Non-residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 Residential construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.6 Market opportunity by End user
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.8 Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 BP Plc
11.4 CEMEX SAB de CV
11.5 Chevron Corp.
11.6 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.
11.7 Exxon Mobil Corp.
11.8 Marathon Petroleum Corp.
11.9 Owens Corning
11.10 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
11.11 TotalEnergies SE
11.12 United Refining Co.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research methodology
12.4 List of abbreviations
