Asphalt Pavers Market Size is Predicted to Reach USD 2.77 billion by 2026, Globally, at CAGR 4.4%
Asphalt Pavers Market to Register a CAGR of 4.4%; Increasing Infrastructure Initiatives to Bolster Growth
Pune, India, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Asphalt Pavers Market size is expected to reach USD 2.77 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. One of the key reasons boosting the growth of the market is the development in roads and infrastructure. According to the Virginia Asphalt Association Recycled Asphalt Pavement (RAP) has been used widely for more than 30 years and for the tenth year in a row RAP is the most recycled product in America. Furthermore, every year nearly 100 million tons of RAP is recycled back into new asphalt pavement in the U.S. All the asphalt binder and aggregate are recycled back into the mix as asphalt binder and aggregate.
According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Asphalt Pavers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Track pavers, Wheel pavers & Screeds), By Pavement Width (Less than 2.5 Meters, 2.5 – 5 Meters & More than 5 Meters), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 1.98 billion in 2018. The report provides an exceptional summary of the asphalt pavers market trends. It draws attention to the recent developments witnessed in the market and provides statistical data for the same along with market drivers and market restraints. Acquisitions and mergers commenced by key players in the market are thoroughly explained. Besides this, it also offers superior insights into the prevailing trends of the market.
Some of the Prominent Companies in the Global Asphalt Pavers Market are:
AB Volvo
Fayat Group
Caterpillar
Astec Industry
XCMG Construction Machinery Company
AMMANN GROUP
Zoomlion
AUNG HEIN MIN CO., LTD.
SANY GROUP
Deere & Company
Report Coverage
The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.
Increasing Infrastructure Initiatives to Accelerate Growth
Increasing investment by public as well as private sector for the development of infrastructure in the emerging economies will bolster the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. The robust growth in automobile industry will result in upliftment of the asphalt pavers market shares during the forecast period. The increasing initiatives of local and state government towards the construction of better roads will further enable growth of the market. The ongoing development in design and production of machines by manufacturers to cater the demand will further promote growth. Furthermore, the producers are establishing innovative pavement materials including Stone Matrix Asphalt (SMA), Open Graded Friction Course (OGFC), and Superpave to improve surroundings for workforces at the pavement site hence resulting in improved efficiency. These factors and trends together are boosting the market growth.
Launch of Commercial Class Pavers by Dynapac will Propel Growth
Dynapac North America announced the upgradation of commercial class pavers range with the new FC1700C, FC1300 II and FC1400 II. The new pavers are equipped with EPA Tier 4 Final certified emissions regulations-compliant engines and offer new features that takes the Dynapac commercial class paver range to the next level. The launch of upgraded commercial class pavers is expected to offer impetus growth to the market owing to their operator controls, that are more intuitive and also include individual color displays on both consoles. Furthermore, the manufacturers are focusing on setting up their plants in emerging and developing economies in order to maintain their market share. These economies are proving to be cost effective and high output regions for the companies, as they have abundance of resources coupled with government initiations to boost the market revenue.
Prompting Infrastructural Development to Boost Growth in North America
North America is projected to show a significant growth owing to its presence of key players in the region. Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 0.42 billion in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the rapid development in countries such as India and China. Moreover, in Europe established and advanced infrastructural development will result in sales opportunities for the market.
Segmentation:
By Type
Track pavers
Wheel pavers
Screeds
By Pavement Width
Less than 2.5 Meters
2.5 – 5 Meters
More than 5 Meters
By Region
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
