Asphalt Pumps Market Size to Grow by USD 70.71 million| Gear Pumps Segment will have Major Market Share Growth| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asphalt Pumps Market by Product (Gear pumps, Screw pumps, and Vane pumps) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" will be driven by factors such as increasing investments in road infrastructure projects. Asphalt is primarily used in roadway and highway pavements. It is mixed with aggregates and other additives to overlay a road. Moreover, it is preferred in road and highway construction owing to its significant strength and durability, thermoplastic nature, and waterproofing properties.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Asphalt Pumps Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the asphalt pumps market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 70.71 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing investments in road infrastructure projects are driving the asphalt pumps market growth. For instance, in the US, the total investment in new transport infrastructure increased by 12.4% from 2016 to 2019. In addition, according to the data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), annual investment in the transportation infrastructure industry grew by more than 37% during this period in China.

The availability of substitutes for asphalt is challenging the asphalt pumps market growth. Geopolymer cement concretes are considered alternatives to regular concretes. They are made using waste materials such as fly ash, ground granulated blast furnace slag, and silica fume. They exhibit high durability with enhanced resistance to chloride penetration and acid attack. Geopolymer cement concretes are used to construct pavements, water tanks, buildings, roadways, and highways.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The asphalt pumps market report is segmented by product into gear pumps, screw pumps, and vane pumps. The gear pumps segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Gear pumps are mainly used in asphalt transfer, asphalt roofing, and asphalt emulsion applications. The rising rate of mechanization in the oil and gas downstream industry and construction industry are driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, globalization and urbanization have encouraged the asphalt industry to become more mechanized and less labor-intensive. This has led to the increased use of equipment such as gear pumps. Such factors are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

By geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the asphalt pumps market in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Drone Identification Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Grinding Robots Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Asphalt Pumps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 70.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.22

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AJAY ENGINEERING, Apollo Mechanical Industries, Botou Saiken Pumps Co. Ltd., CIRCOR International Inc., DESMI AS, Dover Corp., Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Fluid Tech Systems, Gebr. Steimel GmbH and Co., Hebei Yuandong Pumps Manufacturing Co. Ltd., IDEX Corp., Kracht Corp., Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp., Roto Pumps Ltd., ShriMaruti Precision Engineering Pvt. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., TriRotor Inc., ULTRA POMPE Srl, Victor Pumps Srl, and Zhejiang Shanggui Pump Industry Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Gear pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Screw pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Vane pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 DESMI AS

  • 10.4 Dover Corp.

  • 10.5 Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG

  • 10.6 Gebr. Steimel GmbH and Co.

  • 10.7 Hebei Yuandong Pumps Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 IDEX Corp.

  • 10.9 Kracht Corp.

  • 10.10 Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp.

  • 10.11 SPX FLOW Inc.

  • 10.12 ULTRA POMPE Srl

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asphalt-pumps-market-size-to-grow-by--usd-70-71-million-gear-pumps-segment-will-have-major-market-share-growth-technavio-301535521.html

SOURCE Technavio

