U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.50
    +45.50 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,160.00
    +272.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,736.00
    +185.00 (+1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.10
    +22.80 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.22
    +0.35 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.30
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.27
    +0.37 (+1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0754
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.14
    +0.42 (+1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2573
    +0.0080 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7520
    -0.1080 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,413.15
    +1,711.24 (+5.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.41
    +22.61 (+3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,623.95
    +91.00 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Asphalt Pumps Market Size to Grow by USD 70.71 million| Gear Pumps Segment will have Major Market Share Growth| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asphalt Pumps Market by Product (Gear pumps, Screw pumps, and Vane pumps) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" will be driven by factors such as increasing investments in road infrastructure projects. Asphalt is primarily used in roadway and highway pavements. It is mixed with aggregates and other additives to overlay a road. Moreover, it is preferred in road and highway construction owing to its significant strength and durability, thermoplastic nature, and waterproofing properties.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Asphalt Pumps Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Asphalt Pumps Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the asphalt pumps market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 70.71 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing investments in road infrastructure projects are driving the asphalt pumps market growth. For instance, in the US, the total investment in new transport infrastructure increased by 12.4% from 2016 to 2019. In addition, according to the data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), annual investment in the transportation infrastructure industry grew by more than 37% during this period in China.

The availability of substitutes for asphalt is challenging the asphalt pumps market growth. Geopolymer cement concretes are considered alternatives to regular concretes. They are made using waste materials such as fly ash, ground granulated blast furnace slag, and silica fume. They exhibit high durability with enhanced resistance to chloride penetration and acid attack. Geopolymer cement concretes are used to construct pavements, water tanks, buildings, roadways, and highways.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioRead our Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The asphalt pumps market report is segmented by product into gear pumps, screw pumps, and vane pumps. The gear pumps segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Gear pumps are mainly used in asphalt transfer, asphalt roofing, and asphalt emulsion applications. The rising rate of mechanization in the oil and gas downstream industry and construction industry are driving the growth of the segment.

Moreover, globalization and urbanization have encouraged the asphalt industry to become more mechanized and less labor-intensive. This has led to the increased use of equipment such as gear pumps. Such factors are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

By geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the asphalt pumps market in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Sawmill Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Asphalt Pumps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.7%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 70.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.22

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AJAY ENGINEERING, Apollo Mechanical Industries, Botou Saiken Pumps Co. Ltd., CIRCOR International Inc., DESMI AS, Dover Corp., Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG, Fluid Tech Systems, Gebr. Steimel GmbH and Co., Hebei Yuandong Pumps Manufacturing Co. Ltd., IDEX Corp., Kracht Corp., Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp., Roto Pumps Ltd., ShriMaruti Precision Engineering Pvt. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., TriRotor Inc., ULTRA POMPE Srl, Victor Pumps Srl, and Zhejiang Shanggui Pump Industry Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Gear pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Screw pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Vane pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 DESMI AS

  • 10.4 Dover Corp.

  • 10.5 Erich NETZSCH GmbH and Co. Holding KG

  • 10.6 Gebr. Steimel GmbH and Co.

  • 10.7 Hebei Yuandong Pumps Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 IDEX Corp.

  • 10.9 Kracht Corp.

  • 10.10 Leistritz Advanced Technologies Corp.

  • 10.11 SPX FLOW Inc.

  • 10.12 ULTRA POMPE Srl

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asphalt-pumps-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-70-71-million-gear-pumps-segment-will-have-major-market-share-growth-technavio-301560940.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow E

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near LowsSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus restri

  • Edelman CEO advice to other top execs: Beware of the 'pushback against wokeness'

    As the world faces war, an ongoing public health crisis, and social injustice, corporate executives have found themselves facing questions from their own employees about whether or not they plan to take a stand.

  • OPEC to Boost Oil Production: Buy These 2 Oil Stocks If They Drop

    If higher oil production pushes crude prices and oil stocks lower, you'll want to pick up shares of these two energy companies.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS M

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Southeast Asian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are

  • Four-day week pilot begins with 70 companies and over 3,000 workers

    More than 70 companies across the country will allow staff to work a four-day week after the pandemic "moved the goalposts" on office life.

  • Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Russian aluminium producer Rusal has filed a lawsuit against global miner Rio Tinto, seeking to win back access to its 20% share of the alumina produced at a jointly owned refiner in Queensland. The lawsuit challenges Australia's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which included wide-ranging sanctions against Russian firms and oligarchs who had links with President Vladimir Putin. Rio stepped in to take sole control of Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) in April, sidelining Rusal and cutting its access to the refinery's output of alumina, a compound from which aluminium is derived.

  • Banks and Tech Giants Are Losing Skilled Staff to Flexible Fintechs

    (Bloomberg) -- Staff at major banks and some of the world’s biggest technology giants are increasingly leaving for fintech startups, new analysis shows. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

  • FTSE 100 Live: Traders return to more US rates jitters and oil above $120 a barrel

    Traders returning after the long weekend have plenty to catch up on after Wall Street experienced more interest rate jitters and oil prices continued their rise. The price of Brent crude is above $120 a barrel after Thursday’s Opec meeting failed to deliver the supply boost expected. US markets also fell sharply on Friday as more evidence of a tight jobs market doused expectations that policymakers might be able to pause interest rate hikes in the autumn.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Extraordinary Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These fast-paced, phenomenal companies are begging to be bought after a 31% peak decline in the Nasdaq.

  • FTSE rises as Asian markets and oil rally

    The FTSE 100 has posted strong gains as markets reopened after the long weekend.

  • FedEx Corporation: An Iconic Company Facing Pressures

    The global delivery and shipping company is facing inflationary pressures but has an e-commerce tailwind

  • Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper

    Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives. In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • Exclusive-Panicked traders step up forward Indian rice purchases after wheat export ban -sources

    India's surprise ban on wheat exports has prompted rice traders to increase purchases and place unusual orders for longer-dated deliveries, fearing the world's top rice exporter may restrict those shipments as well, four exporters told Reuters. In the last two weeks, traders have signed contracts to export 1 million tonnes of rice for shipments from June through September and are opening letters of credit (LCs) quickly after signing deals to ensure the contracted quantity will be sent even if India restricts exports, the people said. Those forward purchases come on top of roughly 9.6 million tonnes of rice already shipped out of India this year - in line with record 2021 shipments - and may reduce the amount of grain available for other buyers during the coming months as loading schedules fill.

  • Op-Ed: Give drivers a gas tax holiday. Tax windfall profits from oil companies instead

    One big reason for soaring gas prices is oil companies' greed. They're taking advantage of multiple crises to charge more simply because they can.