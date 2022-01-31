U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.55
    +83.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,131.86
    +406.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,239.88
    +469.31 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.45
    +59.94 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.36
    +1.54 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.30
    +13.70 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.20 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1235
    +0.0083 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3446
    +0.0045 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1200
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,418.98
    +862.60 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.96
    +41.78 (+4.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Aspira Women’s Health Announces the Addition of 465,000 Covered Lives Through Medicaid Credentialing

Aspira Women's Health Inc.
·2 min read
  • AWH

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, announced today that it has entered into agreements to provide its testing services to Medicaid plan members in the state of New Hampshire and Washington, D.C equaling nearly a half million covered lives. The state of New Hampshire covers 200,000 lives and Washington D.C. covers 265,000 lives under their respective Medicaid programs. With the addition of these plans, Aspira is now credentialed to provide its OVA1 testing to nearly 80% of the Medicaid population in the U.S., totaling approximately 60 million lives.

“This is another example of our steadfast commitment to ensure that the Medicaid population have equal access to our non-invasive technology for ovarian cancer risk assessment,” remarked Valerie Palmieri, President and CEO of Aspira Women’s Health. “Our goal is to proactively pursue these plans until we have 100% of the Medicaid lives credentialed in the U.S. to ensure access for all.”

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.
Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1plus™ combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Aspira GenetiX™ testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is working to deliver a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development include OVAWatch™ and EndoCheck™. To improve patient accessibility, Aspira Women’s Health has recently launched our Aspira Synergy™ technology transfer platform to empower health systems, academics, regional labs, and physician group labs to conduct genetic and specialty tests in-house. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel 617-430-7577
Arr@lifesciadvisors.com



