Aspira Women’s Health Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members

Seasoned Directors further strengthen Board with decades of industry and leadership experience

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira”), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced the appointments of two seasoned Board members: Dr. Robert Auerbach and Ms. Ruby Sharma.



Dr. Auerbach retired President of CooperSurgical Inc., brings extensive experience in the medical industry, including experience as a director and as an executive officer. Ms. Sharma, Managing Partner at RNB Strategic Advisors, brings decades of senior leadership, accounting, and audit committee experience.

“We warmly welcome both Bob and Ruby to our Board. Each brings different - but equally critical - skills and expertise to the board. Bob’s medical background and track record of success as an executive in the women’s health sector along with Ruby’s strategic mindset and extensive financial, business and governance acumen will be highly valuable to Aspira as we accelerate our strategic execution in today’s challenging environment,” said Nicole Sandford, CEO of Aspira Women’s Health.

Dr. Robert Auerbach, retired in 2020 as President of CooperSurgical Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies. Having joined CooperSurgical in 2005, Dr. Auerbach previously held Executive Vice President positions, including Chief Medical Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. Dr. Auerbach continues to serve as an adjunct faculty member and as an Executive Board Member of the Center for Biomedical Innovation and Technology (CBIT) at Yale University and has also been a member of the Yale School of Medicine clinical faculty. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of OCON Healthcare, Escala Medical, Empress Medical, AblaCare, as well as an advisor to CooperSurgical and GestVision. He is a graduate of the Lehigh-Hahnemann 6-year BA-MD program and completed his OB/GYN residency at Yale.

Ms. Ruby Sharma, a seasoned professional and qualified audit committee financial expert, is a Managing Partner at RNB Strategic Advisors. Ruby serves as a member of the board of directors of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) and ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) and previously served as a Trustee and chair of the audit committee at Penn Medicine Princeton Health. Ruby retired in 2017 as Senior Partner from Ernst & Young LLP and has also held senior management positions with Arthur Andersen, LLP and Grant Thornton GmbH. Ms. Sharma is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and holds a B. A. in Economics from Delhi University, India. Ms. Sharma has also attended Executive Education program for EY Partners at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1plus™ combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Aspira GenetiX™ testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is working to deliver a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development include OVAWatch™ and EndoCheck™. To improve patient accessibility, Aspira Women’s Health has recently launched our Aspira Synergy™ technology transfer platform to empower health systems, academics, regional labs, and physician group labs to conduct genetic and specialty tests in-house. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding, without limitation, the Company’s plans, forecasts, projections, potential expansion and focus, current and future test offerings. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “will,” “potential,” “projects” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Aspira Women’s Health’s Annual Report on Form 10Q, dated May 11, 2022. The events and circumstances reflected in Aspira Women’s Health’s forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Aspira Women’s Health expressly disclaims any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

