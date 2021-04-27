Aspirant Expands Capabilities with the Integration of Industry-leading Newton Talent

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirant, a global management and technology consulting firm, has announced the integration of affiliated company Newton Talent - a recognized leader in Talent Strategy, Sourcing, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO).

Newton Talent will operate as Aspirant's Talent Strategy & Acquisition practice, bolstering the scope of the firm's already expansive capabilities. Patty Silbert, who has been at the helm for Newton Talent's rapid growth over the past four years, will retain a leadership role as Executive Vice President and head this new practice.

The Talent Strategy & Acquisition practice will offer Aspirant's clients an array of best-in-class talent solutions that includes the proprietary recruiting platform, PowerSourcing®, as well as Employer Branding, Candidate Experience, Workforce Planning, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion capabilities.

"Newton Talent represents a direct complement to our existing integrated service areas," explained Mike McClaine, Aspirant CEO. "We have a strong track record of delivering sustainable results for clients by helping them define their goals and embedding a feasible approach for achieving them. With the addition of the Talent Strategy & Acquisition practice, we can also ensure they have the talent in place to execute as planned."

McClaine added, "I am excited about Patty Silbert's vision for the TS&A practice and the leadership experience she brings. Her industry expertise and commitment to client results are exceptional. She will be a terrific addition to the Aspirant team."

The integration will significantly benefit Newton Talent's clients as well. It creates direct access to a wide range of subject matter experts, including the closely related Strategy & Transformation and Organizational Effectiveness practices. These additional perspectives and capabilities will prove valuable for HR professionals as they keep pace with ever-increasing organizational expectations.

"Aspirant's integrated expertise will enrich partnerships with hiring organizations through more holistic support of the expanding influence of HR and talent acquisition," added Patty Silbert. "We are excited to show clients how joining forces with Aspirant will enable us to develop solutions that bring about a more strategically aligned, productive, and happier workplace."

Silbert will join a seasoned senior leadership team at Aspirant that includes Dr. Judy Johnson, VP, Organizational Effectiveness; Michele Petruccelli, VP, Marketing & Innovation; Dean Campbell, VP, Digital & Technology; John Gabrielli, CHRO; and Chris Malarky, CFO. A veteran team of practice directors include Tim Nath, Director, Strategy & Acquisition; Bill Kollitz, Director, Mergers & Acquisitions; Phil Kossler, Director, App Development & Integration; Michael Askins, Director, Microsoft Cloud Solutions; and Shally Steckerl, Director, PowerSourcing®.

The addition of Newton Talent is a continuation of Aspirant's rapid growth and expansion of capabilities. In January, Aspirant acquired TASE Labs, a Microsoft Gold Partner, in forming a new Cloud Solutions practice. The company also recently announced a strategic partnership with MILHEM DTL to provide digital transformation solutions.

ABOUT ASPIRANT

Aspirant is a global management and technology consulting firm based on a different approach. We utilize integrated expertise across lean, experienced teams to deliver sustainable results for our clients. We remain committed to raising awareness of, and helping prevent, domestic abuse through our Connection of Hope campaign.

ABOUT NEWTON TALENT

Newton Talent delivers highly tailored recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions that help hiring organizations of all sizes transform their talent acquisition function and achieve their talent objectives. We differentiate ourselves through deep client involvement, a holistic approach, and a commitment to providing the most unique and best-in-class customer experience in the industry. Newton Talent was named an "RPO Disruptor" by the RPO Association in 2019 and furthered our reputation as an industry leader in 2020 with the launch of PowerSourcing®, a suite of sourcing and training solutions.

