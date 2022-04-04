U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.75
    +7.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,735.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,916.50
    +52.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.60
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.72
    -0.55 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.00
    +6.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1012
    -0.0036 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.27
    -0.29 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5880
    +0.0980 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,944.80
    -446.33 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.10
    +41.83 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.01
    +12.11 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Aspire Global’s Wizard Games and NetBet signed a new agreement for Italy

NetBet IT
·1 min read
NetBet IT
NetBet IT

ROME, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy have linked up with Aspire Global’s Wizard Games, which takes its place at our website game providers’ table, adding yet another load of quality to our offer.

Wizard Games library includes over 120 famous titles from the industry. Their content offers a mix of themes, mechanics and features designed to attract a wide demographic of players and to offer maximum entertainment. Player favourites include smash-hits Dragons of the North, Wolf Riches and Rumble Rhino.

And this is how the mosaic of NetBet Italy is enriched with another fundamental piece. The inclusion of new suppliers in our casino translates into an ever-expanding range of games. For almost 20 years on the market, NetBet is a name that notoriously inspires security and trust to the thousands of customers who access the online casino every day. These two constants, combined with innovation and quality, are the foundations on which NetBet has built its success.

"Wizard Games is another great goal achieved by our casino," said Claudia Georgevici, PR manager for NetBet Italy. "They are a company that has passed all the quality tests we requested and deserves a place in our game selection.”

Joey Hurtado, Managing Director of Games at Wizard Games, said: “Since entering the Italian market in 2018, our content has gained a fan following and this partnership with NetBet is testament to the popularity of our games in the country.

“Through this deal we further extend our footstep in the Italian market with a prominent operator, and we look forward to bringing top-class entertainment to their customers.”

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it



Recommended Stories

  • Ledger May Be Secure but Not Private, According to Its Privacy Policy

    Ledger Live collects and retains its user’s data for five years, which violates user privacy.

  • Who Hurts Most in $600 Million Axie Heist? ‘Not the Venture Capitalists’

    (Bloomberg) -- After learning that hackers had made off with an eye-popping $600 million from a software system tied to their beloved Axie Infinity video game, players reacted with shock and disbelief — and for the most part, kept on playing.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Ou

  • Stock-Market Rebound Sits on a Shaky Foundation

    The big question for Wall Street: Did March 14 mark the start of a durable rally, or is this merely a dead-cat bounce of the type that often occurs in bear markets?

  • Here's Why Waves (WAVES) Gained almost 240% in March

    Fledgling smart contract cryptocurrency Waves (WAVES) gained about 240% in March and is up about 275% since the start of the year, according to data from CoinGecko. Available from several top cryptocurrency exchanges, Waves is one of the few big cryptocurrencies to increase its price since the start of the year. Waves is similar to Ethereum (ETH) or Solana (SOL) in that it's a platform for decentralized applications.

  • What Is An ICO?

    An Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is the way entrepreneurs raise funds for new cryptocurrencies, but what is it?

  • Exxon Mobil, Google Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points For Resilient Portfolio

    Exxon Mobil and Google are among five stocks near buy points. A diverse portfolio can be more resilient amid market shifts.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Surge for a Third Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates have surged to their highest level since December 2018, with market sentiment towards inflation and FED monetary policy driving rates higher.

  • China's tech sector is losing its shine but remains top career choice for young talent

    China's tech sector is losing its shine as a career choice for the country's best educated and most entrepreneurial amid widespread headcount cuts, subdued growth and intense regulatory scrutiny, according to jobseekers and workers in the sector. Evan Liu, a 28-year-old with a master's degree from the US, did not foresee that job hunting would be this hard. He started looking for work in the internet industry soon after the Lunar New Year in February, a period known as "golden March, silver Apri

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?: Morning Brief

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks. Here's what else to watch in the markets and business on Monday, April 4, 2022.

  • Novartis to save at least $1 billion by 2024 thanks to simplified structure

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said on Monday it was integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology units into an innovative medicines (IM) business to simplify its structure, targeting savings of at least $1 billion by 2024. "Integrating pharmaceuticals and oncology business units into an innovative medicines (IM) business with separate U.S. and international commercial organizations will increase focus, strengthen competitiveness and drive synergies," the Swiss pharmaceutical company said in a statement. It said it expects selling, general and administrative savings of at least $1 billion to be fully embedded by 2024 as a result of these changes.

  • Toyota Keeps a Crown Coveted by GM, Ford

    The Japanese automaker doesn't seem too bothered by supple chain disruptions triggered by the Pandemic.

  • Fed Seeking to Find Where ‘Phantom Menace’ Neutral Rate Sits

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are on the march to

  • Saving for retirement? How to choose between a traditional and Roth IRA

    Traditional and Roth IRAs both enable workers to save money for retirement. The key difference is when you pay taxes on your investments.

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • First Mover Asia: DBS Bank's Ditching Retail Exchange Delivers a Small Blow to OSL, Less so to Singapore's Crypto Industry; Bitcoin Rises Late Sunday

    Even after the news broke, the stock of OSL's parent, BC Technology Group, continued its week-long winning streak on the Hong Kong markets, rising 5%.

  • Tesla Deliveries Rose in Quarter Elon Musk Calls Exceptionally Difficult

    The electric-car maker delivered 310,000 vehicles globally in the first three months of the year, below Wall Street expectations.

  • More Young Adults Are Buying Life Insurance Thanks to the Pandemic—if They Can Get It

    Seeing loved ones die left me shaken, and worried about how my husband would fare without my income.

  • Mortgage delinquencies rose for the first time in 9 months. Here’s what that means for the housing market.

    Mortgage delinquencies are on the rise. Indeed, in February, the national delinquency rate rose for the first time in 9 months, largely driven by a 97,000 rise in early-stage delinquencies — or those that were 30 – 60 days past due, according to new data based on month-end mortgage performance statistics from Black Knight, a mortgage and real estate data and analytics company. The number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure reached approximately 1.95 million nationwide, while total U.S. foreclosure starts hit 25,000, up 541% from the same time last year, Black Knight revealed.

  • A Hundred Firms Pull $45 Billion of Deals Since War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- At least a hundred companies worldwide have delayed or pulled financing deals worth more than $45 billion since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsThese include initial public o

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st