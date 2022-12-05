U.S. markets open in 8 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,068.00
    -7.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,420.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,984.00
    -26.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.00
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.29
    +0.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +9.30 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0576
    +0.0046 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    -0.78 (-3.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5630
    +0.2920 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,324.68
    +286.33 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.34
    +8.92 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     

Aspire Systems positioned as the leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Application Transformation Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

·4 min read

  • The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Application Transformation Services vendors

  • Aspire Systems, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of Service excellence and customer impact

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Aspire Systems as a 2022 Service Leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Application Transformation Services market.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Logo
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Logo

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading service vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Manish Chand Thakur, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Aspire Systems helps enterprises accelerate their application development by reducing the time to market and enabling high scalability. The company is forging partnerships with cloud providers to offer solutions directly to customers in the local market. Furthermore, 'Cloud Center of Excellence' and 'DevOps with labs' features is available for customers to try out proof of concepts and get a deep understanding of the processes and practices associated with product engineering of new trends and technologies, making Aspire Systems stand out in the market against its competitors. Aspire Systems, with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, has received strong ratings across the parameters of service excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in SPARK Matrix: Application Transformation Services, 2022."

"With several years of expertise in cloud-native development that include offerings like Cloud native App development, Legacy Modernization services and Microservices architecture development, Aspire Systems has helped organizations embrace innovative Cloud-first solutions to build, run and operate scalable applications. Aspire Systems has successfully partnered with companies from start-ups to Fortune 1000 in its 20+ years of experience in providing services like product engineering, enterprise solutions, independent testing services, and IT infrastructure support services," said Aju Mathew, Practice Head, Development, Aspire Systems.

Application transformation empowers organizations to build new business processes, culture, and consumer experiences, focusing on redesigning business strategies using application modernization, cloud operation transformation, security, advanced migration, and others to suit the modern digital age. Application transformation service providers help organizations by moving their application with proven and low-risk methodology to a multi-cloud environment to increase agility and flexibility, reduce costs, and improve the ability to innovate faster. Vendors also make structural changes to the architecture of applications by integrating APIs and microservices-based architecture to enable cross-functional teams for faster deployment of applications and reduce troubleshooting turnaround times.

Additional Resources:

About Aspire Systems

Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for our customers. We work with some of the world's most innovative enterprises and independent software vendors, helping them leverage technology and outsourcing in our specific areas of expertise. Our core philosophy of 'Attention. Always.' communicates our belief in lavishing care and attention on our customer and employees.

For more info contact: info@aspiresys.com or visit www.aspiresys.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:

Aspire Systems
Bindhu Charles 
Bindhu.charles@aspiresys.com

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Riya Mehar
rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspire-systems-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-2022-spark-matrix-for-application-transformation-services-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-301692366.html

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records

    Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Tesla still has a lot of good news to report through the first three quarters of 2022, as it is well on its way to delivering 1 million EVs with 908,000 delivered in the year through Sept. 30 after delivering 343,000 in the third quarter. While Tesla's top competitors in the U.S. hold small percentages of the market -- Ford , 7%; Kia, 5%; Chevrolet, 4%, Hyundai, 4% -- these companies and smaller ones are setting records at delivering EVs as they increase production.

  • Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports

    The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back. Twitter billed the offer as the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," according to the email reviewed by Reuters.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • Oil Climbs as China Loosens Curbs and OPEC+ Keeps Output Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after China made further progress toward reopening, OPEC+ kept output steady, and sanctions on Russian crude kicked in.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeWest Tex

  • Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’

    Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting.

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • US manufacturing orders in China drop 40% amid COVID-19 lockdowns: report

    U.S. manufacturing orders are reportedly down 40% in China as the country grapples with the latest round of stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Crypto Stocks Teeter Near Abyss as Fink’s Warning Adds to Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Analysts and investors are struggling to call a bottom in crypto stocks in the wake of a brutal month that ended with the head of BlackRock Inc. saying most digital-asset firms won’t survive. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strate

  • Oil prices climb after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose as much as 2% on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a price cap kicking in on Russian crude. Brent crude futures were last up 72 cents, or 0.8%, to $86.29 a barrel at 0430 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 70 cents, or 0.9%, to $80.68 a barrel. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November through 2023.

  • Explainer-Why U.S. airline pilot wages are outpacing global rises

    Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a global precedent of inflation-beating pay rises for pilots, analysts say, because of factors unique to the U.S. market. The U.S. domestic aviation market has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels far more quickly than markets in other parts of the world, according to data from airline industry group IATA.

  • OPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ responded to surging volatility and growing market uncertainty by keeping oil production unchanged.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeThe outcome of the brief online mee

  • Russia Will Rely on ‘Shadow’ Tanker Fleet to Keep Oil Flowing

    Whether the world’s biggest crude exporter succeeds in skirting new harsh sanctions starting Monday depends on a non-Western aligned fleet.

  • Opec cartel warns of immediate action on oil output ahead of Russia sanctions

    The Opec cartel has warned it could take immediate action on adjusting oil output as the group of producing nations braces for the fallout of fresh Western sanctions on Russia.

  • OPEC+ Keeps Oil Curbs Despite Russia Price Cap

    OPEC+ agreed to stick to its oil output targets two days after the Group of Seven nations agreed to a price cap on Russian oil, delegates said.

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • Crypto exchange Bybit plans to cut 30% of staff to ‘navigate market slowdown’

    Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit plans to cut 30% of its staff as part of a company reorganization, cofounder and chief executive officer Ben Zhou said in a statement shared with Forkast on Sunday.

  • AT&T to Pay $6 Million to SEC Over Private Calls to Analysts

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. agreed to pay a $6.25 million penalty to settle an unusual lawsuit by federal regulators claiming its executives selectively disclosed nonpublic information about the company’s finances to Wall Street analysts.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Tw

  • Should I Use An HSA as a Backup for My 401(k)?

    Two of the most common vehicles for building savings are the 401(k) and the health savings account, or HSA. While the HSA isn't a traditional retirement account, at least not formally, it can provide you with significant value when your … Continue reading → The post HSA vs. 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.