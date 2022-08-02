AspireHR Recognized by Comparably in Best Companies for Career Growth and Best CEOs for Women 2022 Workplace Awards

AspireHR was compared against 70k companies globally and recognized in the top 100 based on anonymous employee ratings

AspireHR Recognized by Comparably in Best CEOs for Women and Best Companies for Career Growth 2022 Awards

Based on 15 million anonymous employee ratings across 70,000 companies, globally

Dallas, TX, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AspireHR, an SAP Gold Partner with 24 years proven experience as one of the largest North American HCM advisory, implementation, software, and US-based managed services firms has been recognized in two of Comparably’s 2022 Best Companies awards. Taking anonymous employee assessment results from more than 70,000 companies globally, AspireHR and its CEO Kevin Chase were honored in the Best Companies for Career Growth and Best CEOs for Women workplace awards.

Comparably awards are derived from anonymous employee sentiment ratings over a twelve-month period. Comparably analyzed fifteen million ratings across 70,000 companies to determine the top 100 ranking for large (more than 500 employees) and small/mid-size businesses (500 or less employees).

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Comparably because the final input came directly from our employees and reflects the culture and values we all aspire to live every day. These workplace awards reaffirm the success of our ongoing commitment to gender diversity and for promoting a dynamic workplace that fosters growth, flexible career paths, and putting our employees first,” said AspireHR President and CEO Kevin Chase.

Comparably celebrates companies and leaders across sixteen award categories, with four workplace awards issued quarterly. Those that make the Top 100 Best Companies for Career Growth and Best CEOs for Women lists are the highest rated companies across twenty core culture categories.

“The organizations on this year’s list provide meaningful opportunities for professional development and job advancement, in spite of the challenges that may come with working in a hybrid or remote work environment,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “The chief executives on this year’s list have fostered company cultures that embrace diversity and inclusion, as shown by the feedback from their female employees. The consensus is that these top-rated CEOs lead with empathy and emotional intelligence.”

AspireHR is committed to constantly improving the employee experience and to creating a company culture that celebrates diversity and inclusion as a source of strength for both AspireHR and its clients. Women comprise half of the AspireHR executive leadership team, and an even larger percentage represent the overall leadership within the company. AspireHR promotes gender diversity and equality, fostering the professional development and career growth potential of all employees, regardless of gender, age, race, or family status.

For more information about AspireHR visit: www.aspirehr.com

