Aspiriant Announces Hiring Lynne Born as Chief Practice Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiriant, a leading independent wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lynne Born as the firm's new Chief Practice Officer. In her new role, Lynne will be responsible for leading all client service lines across the country encompassing client growth, strategic planning, service delivery and optimal resource allocation.

Lynne has extensive expertise in financial services leading high net worth accounting firms and working with multi-family offices, single family offices, multi-generational families and privately held businesses. She joins Aspiriant from Silicon Valley-based RIA Wealth Architects LLC, where she served as president of the firm. Previously, she was chief executive officer of NYC-based high net worth accounting firm, Perelson Weiner LLP, and partner-in-charge of one of the largest multi-family offices in the United States at Seiler LLP. Lynne has over 20 years of experience specializing in business development strategies, succession planning and intergenerational family dynamics. She especially enjoys coaching next-generation professionals into next steps in their career and leadership positions.

"We are thrilled to have found such a talent in Lynne and look forward to her helping us continue to elevate our client service capabilities across all areas of our business," says Aspiriant CEO Rob Francais. "With her extensive experience and industry knowledge, we are confident she will serve our clients with tremendous expertise and thoughtful guidance."

Lynne is not only an expert in her field, but she also actively supports women leadership in business. She is the co-founder of the Women Business Collaborative, a nationwide alliance of 50 women's business organizations and millions of executives collaborating to accelerate change for businesswomen. She formerly chaired of the Board of Watermark, the premier women's networking group in Silicon Valley. She has been awarded the Silicon Valley 2014 Women of Influence and Make Your Mark awards and is a frequent keynote speaker and panelist on the topics of business transformation, succession planning, innovation, HNW multi-generational family issues and women's leadership.

"I'm delighted to be joining Aspiriant and am extremely impressed by the firm's focus on the client experience and its dynamic leadership team," says Lynne. "It is a testament to Aspiriant's culture and care for our relationships with clients, and I'm excited to strengthen the firm's commitment to providing exceptional service."

About Aspiriant

Aspiriant is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $14 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services for over 1,700 individuals, families and institutions throughout the country with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Diego, Orange County, New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and Austin. For more information, visit www.aspiriant.com.

