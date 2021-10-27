Aspo Plc

Stock Exchange Release

October 27, 2021 at 1 p.m.





Aspo’s financial reporting in 2022



In 2022, Aspo Plc will publish its financial statement release, half year financial report and two interim reports as follows:



- financial statement release for 2021 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

- interim report for January-March on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

- half year financial report for January-June on Wednesday, August 10, 2022

- interim report for January-September on Wednesday, November 2, 2022



The Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2021 will be published on the company’s website during week 10.



Aspo’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting later. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo’s 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting shall be sent to Aspo’s Board of Directors not later than February 9, 2022. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 499, FI-00101 Helsinki, Finland.



Aspo’s financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made available on the company website at www.aspo.fi and www.aspo.com .





Aspo Plc



Rolf Jansson

CEO





Further information:

Rolf Jansson, CEO, tel. +358 40 060 0264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com or

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key Media

www.aspo.com





