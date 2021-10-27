U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,562.75
    -2.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,640.00
    -4.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,528.75
    -16.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.90
    -10.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.60
    -1.05 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.90
    -5.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.13
    +0.89 (+5.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7450
    -0.3840 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,777.51
    -3,993.46 (-6.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,409.37
    -95.78 (-6.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.94
    -14.68 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Aspo’s financial reporting in 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aspo Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
October 27, 2021 at 1 p.m.



Aspo’s financial reporting in 2022

In 2022, Aspo Plc will publish its financial statement release, half year financial report and two interim reports as follows:


- financial statement release for 2021 on Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- interim report for January-March on Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- half year financial report for January-June on Wednesday, August 10, 2022
- interim report for January-September on Wednesday, November 2, 2022

The Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2021 will be published on the company’s website during week 10.

Aspo’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting later. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo’s 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting shall be sent to Aspo’s Board of Directors not later than February 9, 2022. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 499, FI-00101 Helsinki, Finland.

Aspo’s financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made available on the company website at www.aspo.fi and www.aspo.com.


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO


Further information:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, tel. +358 40 060 0264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com or
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.


Recommended Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    John Saager, QuantumScape's Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining QuantumScape's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talk

  • Shiba Inu Surges to Record as Robinhood Petition Passes 300,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutThe growing clamor for Robinhood Markets Inc. to add the Shiba Inu coin to its platform is helping boost the cryptocurrency to record highs.The SHIB token, a

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.

  • Hedge Funds Are Cashing Out Of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]