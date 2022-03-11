U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,246.50
    -10.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,073.00
    -79.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,543.75
    -42.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,002.70
    -8.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.63
    +1.61 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.80
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.23
    -2.22 (-6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3082
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.8090
    +0.6790 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,079.61
    +114.35 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.40
    -2.12 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.58
    +60.49 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Aspo Group’s Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2021 published

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Aspo Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ASPO.HE
Aspo Oyj
Aspo Oyj

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange release
March 11, 2022 at 9.30 a.m.

Aspo Group’s Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2021 published

Aspo Group’s Financial Statements and Sustainability Report 2021 have been published on the company’s website www.aspo.com. Pdf version is attached to this stock exchange release. The Financial Statements are published in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Annual Report is available separately in XHTML format and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

Aspo has also published a separate Corporate Governance Statement as well as a Remuneration Report for 2021. They are available on the company’s website www.aspo.com > Corporate governance > Governing principles.

The reports have been published in Finnish and in English.

Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information:
Keijo Keränen, Group Treasurer tel. +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com

Attachments:
Aspo Year 2021
Corporate Governance Statement 2021
Remuneration Report 2021
XHTML Report (in Finnish)

Aspo produces value by owning and developing its businesses responsibly in the long term. The target of the owned businesses is to be the market leaders in their respective fields. The businesses are responsible for their operations, customer relationships and their development, aiming to reach a leading position in sustainability. Aspo supports the success and growth of its businesses through its best capabilities. Aspo Group has business operations in 18 different countries, and it employs approximately 950 professionals.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • Rivian stock falls nearly 13% after EV maker loses more than $2 billion, trims production targets

    Rivian Automotive Inc. stock fell more than 12% late Thursday after the electric-vehicle maker posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and said that supply-chain snags and other problems persist.

  • Oracle stock falls after disappointing earnings, Ulta stock rises after Q4 beat

    Oracle's disappointing earnings report is driving the stock down while Ulta is up after its earnings beat.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today

    After a stunning double-digit rally in its shares yesterday, Nio (NYSE: NIO) is swiftly giving up all of those gains and more today. March 10 will go down in Nio's history as an important day: The company's shares started to trade on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nio decided to list in Hong Kong after regulatory pressure on foreign stocks in the U.S. intensified, with the Securities and Exchange Commission's recent rule allowing the delisting of foreign stocks in the U.S. if the companies fail to meet audit requirements.

  • Whether or not a bottom is in, here’s what will ride to the stock market’s rescue over 12 months, one strategist forecasts

    Arguing yes is Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, who notes that while huge rallies are normally to be expected within big downtrends, this move was accompanied by a nearly 5-to-1 breadth. Newton says there isn’t evidence of true capitulation, but the recent negative retail sentiment has helped drive a near-term bottom. By contrast, Dhaval Joshi of BCA Research says stocks may fall further in the short-term.

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • Why Nikola Stock Has Been Soaring This Week

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) may be down more than 20% so far in 2022, but that's much less of a year-to-date decline than shareholders saw just a week ago. As the market headed toward the close on Thursday, Nikola shares were up about 18% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results were released on Feb. 24, and some of this week's momentum in the shares is still coming from that update.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Amazon Stock

    Even after a sustained period of share losses, Amazon (AMZN) stock is still pricey, with one share going for $2,936.35. That, however, is about to come an end. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced it would enact a 20-for-1 stock split, which will go into effect on June 6, should the move be given the go ahead by shareholders in May. If that wasn’t enough to satisfy investors, the company also said it rebought $800 million of shares under its old repurchase authorization and has given the green

  • 5 things that need to happen before the stock market rebounds: Strategist

    Zor Capital Managing Director Joe Fahmy and KeyAdvisors Group's Eddie Ghabour join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss growth stocks amid the Fed's interest rate hikes and Russia-Ukraine pressures, planning around volatile risk, and investing patiently when the market dips.

  • Investors pour into Cathie Wood’s ARKK despite losses

    Even as Ark Invest’s flagship ETF trades at a mere fraction of its highest share price, famed portfolio manager Cathie Wood has never backed down on optimism around her strategy — and it appears Wood isn’t the only believer.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • Rivian stock falls after quarterly results

    Rivian (RIVN) reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday after the closing bell. Shares of the EV startup fell as much as 10% immediately following the release.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Tumbling Today

    The Chinese e-commerce stock dipped after reporting earnings, and on a delisting threat for other Chinese names.