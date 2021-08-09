U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

Aspo Group's new CEO Rolf Jansson starts on August 16, 2021

Aspo Oyj
·2 min read
Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
August 9, 2021 at 12.00

Aspo Group's new CEO Rolf Jansson starts on August 16, 2021

As announced earlier on March 24, 2021, Rolf Jansson will take over as CEO of the conglomerate company Aspo following the retirement of current CEO Aki Ojanen. Now the schedule is specified and Jansson will start on August 16, 2021. Ojanen will retire on August 15, 2021.

Aspo announced on November 12, 2020, that CEO Aki Ojanen will use the opportunity to retire in 2021 when he reaches the age of sixty. In accordance with the jointly agreed schedule, Ojanen will continue as the CEO and the Chairman of the Boards of Aspo’s subsidiaries as usual until Jansson starts in the role.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and all shareholders, I would like to thank Aki warmly for his exceptionally long and distinguished career as CEO of Aspo. Increasing the value of the share in a responsible manner has been successfully at the heart of Aspo's culture. I know that Rolf is very motivated to take on the challenge of finding an even more successful pace for Aspo, taking advantage of the conglomerate's potential," said Heikki Westerlund, Chairman of Aspo’s Board of Directors.

Aspo Plc
Board of Directors

Further information:
Heikki Westerlund, Chairman of the Board of Directors, +358 50 5596580

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops businesses in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands – ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko – is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo’s goodwill. Aspo’s Group structure and business operations are developed persistently without any predefined schedules.


