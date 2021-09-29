Aspo Plc

Aspo will host a Capital Markets Day on December 1, 2021

Aspo will host a Capital Markets Day on December 1, 2021. During the event, the Group’s strategy and the current state and outlook of the businesses will all be discussed in detail. Presentations are given by the Group CEO Rolf Jansson and the Managing Directors of Aspo’s businesses. A more detailed agenda will be announced later Aspo's website.

Capital Markets Day webcast and materials

The event can be followed through a live webcast on Aspo’s website (www.aspo.com) starting at 1 p.m.. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the website later today. The presentations are given in Finnish and the materials are in English.

On the day of the event, a stock exchange release will be published on the topics to be discussed at the event, and the presentation material will be available on Aspo's website.

Further information, please contact:

Keijo Keränen, Aspo Oyj:n Group Treasurer, tel. +358 400 955 821, keijo.keranen@aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops businesses in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands – ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko – is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo’s goodwill. Aspo’s Group structure and business operations are developed persistently without any predefined schedules.



