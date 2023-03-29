U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Arto Meitsalo

Aspo Oyj
·1 min read
Aspo Oyj
Aspo Oyj

Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
March 29, 2023, at 3 p.m.

 Aspo Oyj - Managers' TransactionsArto Meitsalo

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Arto Juhani Meitsalo

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 28057/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-28

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9,000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 9,000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 950 professionals.


