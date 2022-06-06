Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions – Rolf Jansson
Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
June 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rolf Jansson
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 15877/5/6
Transaction date: 2022-06-01
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 105 Unit price: 7.34 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 105 Volume weighted average price: 7.34 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-06-01
Venue: SGMU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 639 Unit price: 7.36 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 639 Volume weighted average price: 7.36 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-06-01
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 67 Unit price: 7.35 EUR
(2): Volume: 62 Unit price: 7.36 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 129 Volume weighted average price: 7.35481 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-06-01
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 962 Unit price: 7.36 EUR
(2): Volume: 92 Unit price: 7.28 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1054 Volume weighted average price: 7.35302 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-06-01
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1636 Unit price: 7.36 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1636 Volume weighted average price: 7.36 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-06-01
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 258 Unit price: 7.36 EUR
(2): Volume: 129 Unit price: 7.35 EUR
(3): Volume: 258 Unit price: 7.25 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 645 Volume weighted average price: 7.314 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-06-01
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2387 Unit price: 7.36 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2387 Volume weighted average price: 7.36 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-06-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1749 Unit price: 7.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 1434 Unit price: 7.41 EUR
(3): Volume: 580 Unit price: 7.38 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 3763 Volume weighted average price: 7.40073 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-06-02
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 201 Unit price: 7.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.32 EUR
(3): Volume: 374 Unit price: 7.39 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 675 Volume weighted average price: 7.38261 EUR
Transaction date: 2022-06-02
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 375 Unit price: 7.4 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 375 Volume weighted average price: 7.4 EUR
Aspo Plc
Arto Meitsalo
CFO
For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.