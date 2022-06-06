U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions – Rolf Jansson

Aspo Oyj
·3 min read
  • ASPO.HE
Aspo Oyj
Aspo Oyj

Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
June 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions – Rolf Jansson

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rolf Jansson

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 15877/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-01

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 105 Unit price: 7.34 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 105 Volume weighted average price: 7.34 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-01

Venue: SGMU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 639 Unit price: 7.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 639 Volume weighted average price: 7.36 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-01

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 67 Unit price: 7.35 EUR

(2): Volume: 62 Unit price: 7.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 129 Volume weighted average price: 7.35481 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-01

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 962 Unit price: 7.36 EUR

(2): Volume: 92 Unit price: 7.28 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 1054 Volume weighted average price: 7.35302 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-01

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1636 Unit price: 7.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1636 Volume weighted average price: 7.36 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-01

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 258 Unit price: 7.36 EUR

(2): Volume: 129 Unit price: 7.35 EUR

(3): Volume: 258 Unit price: 7.25 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 645 Volume weighted average price: 7.314 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-01

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2387 Unit price: 7.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2387 Volume weighted average price: 7.36 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1749 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 1434 Unit price: 7.41 EUR

(3): Volume: 580 Unit price: 7.38 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 3763 Volume weighted average price: 7.40073 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-02

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 201 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 7.32 EUR

(3): Volume: 374 Unit price: 7.39 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 675 Volume weighted average price: 7.38261 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-02

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 375 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 375 Volume weighted average price: 7.4 EUR

Aspo Plc

Arto Meitsalo
CFO

For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.   


