Aspo Oyj
·3 min read
Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
June 7, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions – Rolf Jansson

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Bo Rolf Jansson

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 15901/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-06

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 137 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 137 Volume weighted average price: 7.56 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-03

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 237 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 283 Unit price: 7.39 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 520 Volume weighted average price: 7.39456 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-06

Venue: SGMV

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 228 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

(2): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 353 Volume weighted average price: 7.54708 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-03

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 413 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 413 Volume weighted average price: 7.4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-06

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 309 Unit price: 7.57 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 309 Volume weighted average price: 7.57 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-03

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 206 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

(2): Volume: 291 Unit price: 7.39 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 497 Volume weighted average price: 7.39414 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 886 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

(2): Volume: 1341 Unit price: 7.6 EUR

(3): Volume: 472 Unit price: 7.59 EUR

(4): Volume: 144 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 2843 Volume weighted average price: 7.58284 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-07

Venue: MHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 537 Unit price: 7.59 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 537 Volume weighted average price: 7.59 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-03

Venue: SGMV

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 408 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 408 Volume weighted average price: 7.4 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-07

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 92 Unit price: 7.58 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 92 Volume weighted average price: 7.58 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 811 Unit price: 7.37 EUR

(2): Volume: 93 Unit price: 7.38 EUR

(3): Volume: 498 Unit price: 7.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1402 Volume weighted average price: 7.38132 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 410 Unit price: 7.54 EUR

(2): Volume: 455 Unit price: 7.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 865 Volume weighted average price: 7.55052 EUR


Aspo Plc

Arto Meitsalo
CFO

For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.   


