Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions – Rolf Jansson
Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
June 7, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bo Rolf Jansson
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 15901/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-06
Venue: MHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 137 Unit price: 7.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 137 Volume weighted average price: 7.56 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-03
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 237 Unit price: 7.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 283 Unit price: 7.39 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 520 Volume weighted average price: 7.39456 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-06
Venue: SGMV
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 228 Unit price: 7.54 EUR
(2): Volume: 125 Unit price: 7.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 353 Volume weighted average price: 7.54708 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-03
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 413 Unit price: 7.4 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 413 Volume weighted average price: 7.4 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-06
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 309 Unit price: 7.57 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 309 Volume weighted average price: 7.57 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-03
Venue: MHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 206 Unit price: 7.4 EUR
(2): Volume: 291 Unit price: 7.39 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 497 Volume weighted average price: 7.39414 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 886 Unit price: 7.56 EUR
(2): Volume: 1341 Unit price: 7.6 EUR
(3): Volume: 472 Unit price: 7.59 EUR
(4): Volume: 144 Unit price: 7.54 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 2843 Volume weighted average price: 7.58284 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-07
Venue: MHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 537 Unit price: 7.59 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 537 Volume weighted average price: 7.59 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-03
Venue: SGMV
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 408 Unit price: 7.4 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 408 Volume weighted average price: 7.4 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-07
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 92 Unit price: 7.58 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 92 Volume weighted average price: 7.58 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 811 Unit price: 7.37 EUR
(2): Volume: 93 Unit price: 7.38 EUR
(3): Volume: 498 Unit price: 7.4 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 1402 Volume weighted average price: 7.38132 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 410 Unit price: 7.54 EUR
(2): Volume: 455 Unit price: 7.56 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 865 Volume weighted average price: 7.55052 EUR
Aspo Plc
Arto Meitsalo
CFO
For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.