Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 27.3.2023

Aspo Plc

Announcement 27.3.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 27.3.2023

 

 

 

 

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

 

 

 

 

 

Trade date

27.3.2023

 

Bourse trade

Buy

 

Share

ASPO

 

Amount

2,400

Shares

Average price/ share

8.4629

EUR

Total cost

20,310.96

EUR

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aspo Plc now holds a total of 90 932 shares

 

including the shares repurchased on 27.3.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On behalf of Aspo Plc

 

 

 

 

 

Nordea Bank Oyj

 

 

 

 

 

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

 

 

 

 

Further information, please contact:

 

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

 

 

 

www.aspo.com

 

 







Attachment


