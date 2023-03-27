Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 27.3.2023

TheStreet.com

When President Biden signed the $1T bi-partisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law in November 2021, one knew that there would be plenty of need for the kind of equipment that Caterpillar sells and United Rentals rents. Both stocks were downgraded this weekend by the very highly rated (5 stars at TipRanks) Mircea Dobre of Robert W. Baird. As a matter of fact, as credit conditions are expected to tighten resulting in reduced economic activity, and as the US continues to forge ahead without an agreed upon budget for the current fiscal year, Dobre, who expects to see a slowdown in non-residential construction in particular, has downgraded Caterpillar twice in less than two months.