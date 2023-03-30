U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 30.3.2023

Aspo Plc

Announcement 30.3.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 30.3.2023

 

 

 

 

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

 

 

 

 

 

Trade date

30.3.2023

 

Bourse trade

Buy

 

Share

ASPO

 

Amount

2,400

Shares

Average price/ share

8.5210

EUR

Total cost

20,450.40

EUR

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aspo Plc now holds a total of 21 394 shares

 

including the shares repurchased on 30.3.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On behalf of Aspo Plc

 

 

 

 

 

Nordea Bank Oyj

 

 

 

 

 

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

 

 

 

 

Further information, please contact:

 

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

 

 

 

www.aspo.com

 

 







Attachment


