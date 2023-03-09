U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 9.3.2023

Aspo Plc

Announcement 9.3.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 9.3.2023

 

 

 

 

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

 

 

 

 

 

Trade date

9.3.2023

 

Bourse trade

Buy

 

Share

ASPO

 

Amount

2,094

Shares

Average price/ share

8.3011

EUR

Total cost

17,382.50

EUR

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aspo Plc now holds a total of 64 344 shares

 

including the shares repurchased on 9.3.2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On behalf of Aspo Plc

 

 

 

 

 

Nordea Bank Oyj

 

 

 

 

 

Janne Sarvikivi

Sami Huttunen

 

 

 

 

Further information, please contact:

 

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

 

 

 

www.aspo.com

 

 








Attachment


