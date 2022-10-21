U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

ASRS Market: $4+Bn by 2028, Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market to Grow at 6.5+% CAGR | The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·7 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market growth is driven by rising demand for optimized & space efficient storage systems and integration of robotics by 2028.

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market (ASRS) Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Unit Load ASRS, Mini Load ASRS, Vertical Lift Module, Vertical Carousels, Horizontal Carousels, Auto Store, and Others) and End Users (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Electronic & Semiconductors, E-Commerce, Chemicals, Aerospace, Retail, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), Geography," the global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market size was valued at USD 2417.6 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4151.8 Million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.


Download Sample PDF Brochure of Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000329


Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Valuations, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in

 

USD 2417.6 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by

 

USD 4151.8 Million by 2028

Growth rate

 

CAGR of 6.9% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period

 

2021-2028

Base Year

 

2021

No. of Pages

 

181

No. of Tables

 

71

No. of Charts & Figures

 

80

Historical data available

 

Yes

Segments covered

 

Type and End Users, Geography

Regional scope

 

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

 

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

 

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global automated storage and retrieval system market include Bastian Solutions Inc.; Daifuku Co., Ltd.; KION GROUP AG; Kardex Group; Knapp AG; Mecalux, S.A.; SSI Schaefer Group; Swisslog Holding AG; System Logistics Spa; and Vanderlande Industries.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000329


The global automated storage and retrieval system market is segmented into type and end user. Based on type, the market is further categorized into unit load ASRS, mini-load ASRS, vertical lift module, vertical carousels, horizontal carousels, AutoStore, and others. The vertical lift module segment represented the largest share of the overall market. Based on end user, the market is further categorized into automotive, electronics & semiconductors, food & beverages, e-commerce, aerospace, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, retail, and others. The e-commerce segment represented the largest share of the overall.

For instance, more than 60% of the population in the US is engaged in online shopping. Further, customers expect faster delivery time, owing to which e-commerce players are adopting automation in their processes. The fluctuations in demand for stock-keeping units (SKUs) create complexities in picking operations, which in turn, slows down the fulfillment process. The e-commerce demand is highly varying, owing to which the forward pick areas must be continuously adjusted to support the fluctuation in the demand for items. Along with managing SKU demand fluctuations, an automated storage and retrieval system also advances the fulfillment process, thus allowing e-commerce as well as omnichannel retailers to adhere better to service level agreements by fulfilling order delivery commitments.


Speak to Research Expert - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000329


The development of the e-commerce industry goes together with the prosperity of the automated storage industry. Inventory sold by e-commerce sellers is stored in warehouses. To reduce the time for sorting and stocking of these products, automated storage and retrieval system seems to be one of the best tools. The purchasing pattern of consumers is moving toward online shopping.

APAC Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period:

The manufacturing industry in the countries of Asia Pacific has experienced a huge shift in the adoption of adopted solutions over the years. The Asian manufacturing sector is known to rapidly adopt innovations that include robotics along with the emerging cloud and mobility technologies. Over the years, the manufacturing spending of the region has grown significantly and is further anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate. The automatic storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) are installed at warehouses, within the HCCB factory at Goblej, Gujarat, India. Thus, the rise in adoption of ASRS among factories is also influencing the market growth.

Furthermore, government initiatives such as Make-in-India in India encourage the setup of manufacturing plants in fast-developing countries. The encouragement of the manufacturing sector is done by the government to make the country self-sufficient first and then export the surplus produce. A manufacturing hub requires deployments of storage houses. Efficient and automated storage houses improve accuracy and achieve space savings by vertically stacking up the products. These factors are fueling the growth of ASRS implementations in the APAC region.


Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Growth Report (2021-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000329


For instance, in March 2021, SSI SCHAEFER GROUP singed a project with CHIRON Werke GmbH & Co KG. The company signed a project with CHIRON Group for supplying the installation work stations. This system such as pallet racks will bring automation in the company’s logistic centers. Similarly, in 2021, System Logistics Spa completed a project with PLZENSKY PRAZDROJ A.S. - MEMBER OF ASAHI BREWERIES EUROPE GROUP. The MEMBER OF ASAHI BREWERIES EUROPE GROUP installed 16 counterbalanced AGVs Maxi with single and double forks for a total capacity of 11.000 pallet locations and a throughput of 3.900/3.900 IN/OUT pallets/day. Hence, such an expansion of business for ASRS solutions helps the market to increase in the near future



Browse Adjoining Reports:

Material Handling Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Storage and Handling Equipment, Industrial Trucks, Bulk Material Handling Equipment, Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS), Others); End-user (Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace, Food and Beverage, Retail and E-commerce, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Others) and Geography

Modular Laboratory Automation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Equipment and Software (Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), Software, Analyzers); Application (Drug Discovery, Genomics, Proteomics, Clinical diagnostics) and Geography

Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecast by End-User (Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace, Food & Beverage, E-Commerce, Logistics, Pharmaceuticals, Retail and Others)

Data Storage Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Storage Type (Consumer Storage, Enterprise Storage); End-user (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Education, Government and Defense, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Others) and Geography

Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (Pumped Hydro, Battery Storage, Flywheel Storage, Thermal Storage); Application (On-grid, Off-grid, Micro Grid)

Advanced Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Sodium Sulphur Batteries, Advanced Lead Acid Batteries); Service Type (On-Demand, End-to-End); Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Stationery Energy Storage, Automotive, Residential, Commercial, Others) and Geography

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product (System Units, Reagents, Consumables); Application (Biological Sample Storage, Compound Storage); Capacity (Less Than 100K Samples, 100K - 500K Samples, 500K - 2M Samples, More Than 2M Samples); End User (Pharma and Biotech Companies, Academic Research Labs, Private Biobanks)

Storage Area Network Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Software and Hardware); Service (Managed and Professional); Type (Hyperscale and Enterprise); End User (SME and Large Enterprise) and Geography

External Storage Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Storage Type (Optical Storage, Solid-State Storage Devices, Flash Storage Devices, External Hard Drives, Others); End-user (Enterprise, Consumer) and Geography

Network-Attached Storage Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Storage Solution (Scale-up NAS, Scale-out NAS); Deployment Type (On-premise, Remote, Hybrid); Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); Industry (IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others) and Geography



About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/automated-storage-and-retrieval-system-market   


