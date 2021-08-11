STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Capital Door Service, a leading pedestrian door distributor and service company in California, Nevada and Arizona.

"I am very pleased to welcome Capital Door Service into the ASSA ABLOY Group. I welcome this complementary addition, specializing in entrance automation, to our business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Capital Door Service with its strong market position will further strengthen our geographic coverage in Western U.S. I welcome the team to ASSA ABLOY and I am convinced that we will continue together our successful journey," says Markus Kast, Head of Entrance Systems business segment Pedestrian.

Capital Door Service was founded in 1999 and has some 50 employees. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Sales in 2020 amounted to about MUSD 17 (approx. MSEK 150) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,000 employees and sales of SEK 88 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-capital-door-service-in-the-us,c3394502

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3394502/1452433.pdf Press release (PDF)

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-capital-door-service-in-the-us-301352982.html

SOURCE ASSA ABLOY