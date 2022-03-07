U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,269.50
    -57.75 (-1.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,154.00
    -429.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,642.25
    -197.50 (-1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.60
    -34.20 (-1.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    123.02
    +7.34 (+6.35%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.30
    +34.70 (+1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    26.16
    +0.37 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0864
    -0.0052 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.28
    +4.80 (+15.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3173
    -0.0075 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0660
    +0.2860 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,272.07
    -693.88 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.94
    -68.76 (-7.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,874.99
    -112.15 (-1.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

ASSA ABLOY publishes its Sustainability Report 2021

·2 min read

STOCKHOLM, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in access solutions, has today published its Sustainability Report 2021. In 2021, the Group made a very positive start against its targets in the sustainability program to 2025.

ASSA ABLOY has reduced the water intensity by 24%, waste intensity by 2% and organic solvent intensity by 48% since the 2019 base year. The reduction of absolute carbon emissions is well on plan with a decrease of 17% since 2019. The health and safety of employees is a priority, where the Group's aim is to be an injury-free workplace. Through the roll-out of the health and safety program ASSA ABLOY is reducing the risk of injury by placing safety as the primary consideration for the employees at all levels of the organization. The Group´s injury rate was reduced by 20% compared with the 2019 baseline.

"Sustainability is vital to economic and industrial development and it is a strategic priority for ASSA ABLOY. Overall, I am very pleased with the good progress we have made with our sustainability program and targets to 2025. Furthermore, I'm proud of the Group's commitment to set science-based targets in line with a 1.5°C future; halving our absolute carbon emissions by 2030 and being net-zero no later than 2050. We are currently in the process to set our science-based targets, which will include our Scope 3 emissions, and we look forward to announcing our targets during 2022," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO ASSA ABLOY.

Sustainability program highlights 2021

  • Improved health & safety performance

The Group's injury rate was reduced by 20% compared with a 2019 baseline, as a result of increased focus on health & safety.

  • Carbon footprint reduction

The absolute carbon footprint was reduced by 17% (Scope 1 & 2), against a 2019 baseline.

  • Reduced water consumption

The water intensity was reduced by 24%, against a 2019 baseline.

  • Environmental product declarations

By the end of 2021 the Group had 276 Environmental Product Declarations verified and published.

ASSA ABLOY's Sustainability report with detailed information about the Group's sustainability program can be found on: www.assaabloy.com

For more information, please contact:

Charles Robinson, Director & Head of Sustainability, tel. no: +353 8 770 985 83
Björn Tibell, VP & Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 08-506 485 73

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 51,000 employees and sales of SEK 95 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-publishes-its-sustainability-report-2021,c3519689

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3519689/1545007.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/sr2021,c3019905

SR2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assa-abloy-publishes-its-sustainability-report-2021-301496518.html

SOURCE ASSA ABLOY

Recommended Stories

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Oil Traders Are Betting Prices May Pass $200 a Barrel This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures will rise above $200 before the end of March.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Shoots Near $130

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Tesla Rivals Lucid, Rivian, Fisker Struggling to Compete

    The stock market has stopped being kind to electric vehicle companies that show much more promise than results.

  • Oil price hits $139 and gas surges 80pc as US mulls ban on Russian crude - live updates

    Russian banks turn to Chinese payments system after Visa and Mastercard suspend operations Oil surges as high as $139; Gas hits another record FTSE 100 crashes 2.6pc to lowest in a year James Titcomb: Social media can help beat Vladimir Putin, given half a chance Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Through March 1, both the benchmark S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite were lower by a double-digit percentage from their respective all-time closing highs. After all, every stock market crash and correction throughout history has eventually been put into the rearview mirror by a bull-market rally. Perhaps the smartest move investors can make right now is to scoop up shares of brand-name growth stocks.

  • Average California gas prices now over $5 a gallon

    All counties are averaging above $5 per gallon for regular-grade fuel.

  • Oil Shoots Near $130 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil soared in Asia -- jumping as much as 18% early in the session -- after reports that the U.S. was discussing a ban on Russian crude imports sent shock waves through an already-reeling market.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Shoots Near $130 a

  • Oil spikes to 2008 highs as U.S., Europe mull Russian oil import ban

    Brent crude soared near $130 a barrel on Monday, its highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled tight supply fears. Brent crude futures jumped $10.88, or 9.2%, to $128.99 a barrel by 0723 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $9.80, or 8.5%, to $125.48. The United States and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, Blinken said on Sunday, and the White House coordinated with key Congressional committees moving forward with their own ban.

  • U.K. Cutoff of Gazprom Would Hit Companies, NHS With Price Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- As calls grow for the U.K. to cut off Russian companies over the invasion of Ukraine, few realize how costly that could prove for thousands of businesses as well as schools, libraries and parts of the National Health Service that rely on Gazprom Energy for their gas.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin W

  • How & Why Oil Impacts The Canadian Dollar

    The exchange rate between Canada and the U.S. strongly correlates to the price of oil, and it's largely due to the way Canada earns U.S. dollars.

  • Elon Musk: US needs to increase oil, gas production 'immediately'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk urged the United States to increase its oil and gas production following Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, acknowledging it would impact Tesla.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Indian shares cut some losses, rupee off record lows after oil shock

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares cut some early losses on Monday and the rupee came off record lows, but investors remained worried that the spike in global oil prices would lead to higher domestic inflation. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.95% to 15,929.20 by 0718 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 2.17% to 53,152.78, extending losses to a fourth session. The Indian rupee touched its weakest level ever at 76.9675 against the dollar and was last trading at 76.8825.

  • McDonald's Is Being Sued In the Ongoing Soft Serve Controversy

    McDonald's has been criticized for many things in recent years, but one complaint is simply just a fact: its soft serve machines are constantly out of commission. The finicky machines at McDonald's are such a cliché that a whole website has been dedicated to tracking their malfunction around the country (nearly 9% of U.S. machines are broken as of writing). The elusive soft serve and McFlurries have spawned memes, conspiracy theories, and even led to several competitors poking fun at Mickey D's.

  • 3 Reasons Global-E Online Can Keep Growing for the Next Few Years

    The recent tech sell-off has been brutal, especially for unprofitable growth companies. Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), the up-and-rising cross-border e-commerce solution provider, saw share prices fall more than 60% from their peak of $84 to $32.43.

  • Analyst Report: CNH Industrial N.V.

    CNH Industrial is a global manufacturer of heavy machinery, with a range of products including agricultural and construction equipment. One of its most recognizable brands, Case IH, has served farmers for generations. Its products are available through a robust dealer network, which includes over 3,600 dealer and distribution locations globally. CNH Industrial’s finance arm provides retail financing for equipment to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers; which increases the likelihood of product sales.

  • Fifth Third CEO gets pay raise

    Fifth Third Bancorp’s gave CEO Greg Carmichael a pay raise last year as the bank’s stock soared. Downtown Cincinnati-based Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB), the largest locally based bank and the ninth-largest U.S-based consumer bank, paid Carmichael $10.5 million last year, it disclosed in a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nearly all of Carmichael’s pay hike came from Fifth Third’s variable compensation plan tied to company performance, which the board described in the proxy statement as “extremely strong.”

  • Mayfield candle factory tornado survivors expand lawsuit alleging a 'cover-up' by company

    Survivors of the Mayfield Consumer Products factory tornado collapse have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company over the Dec. 10 storm.