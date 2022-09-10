Assassin's Creed Mirage will bring the series back to its roots in 2023

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the next entry in Ubisoft’s long-running action-adventure series, will arrive in 2023. The publisher announced the release date today during its Ubisoft Forward event. Set two decades before the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the game will reunite fans with a Basim Ibn Ishaq and return the series to its stealth roots.

In a briefing held before today’s presentation, Ubisoft Bordeaux, the studio leading development on the project, described Basim as the most agile assassin in franchise history. He’ll have new abilities to assist him in avoiding detection, some of which you can see on display in the cinematic trailer Ubisoft shared today. An integral part of Basim’s kit is Enkidu, his pet eagle. Like Senu in Origins, Enkidu can scout ahead for you to spot potential threats, but new to Mirage is that there will be archers who can spot and take out your feathery friend. In addition to new gadgets, including smoke bombs and poison mines, Basim will also have the ability to briefly slow down time and plot out multiple assassinations.

With the action returning primarily to a single city – Baghdad circa 861 CE – parkour will play a much bigger role than in more recent games. Ubisoft Bordeaux said Basim would be one of the fastest free runners in franchise history, with a move set that includes both new and returning tricks. The story, meanwhile, will focus on The Hidden Ones, the organization that predates the Assassin Brotherhood and will see Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse, Destiny 2) play Basim’s mentor, Roshan.

When it arrives next year, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Amazon Luna and PC. In the meantime, fans can look forward to The Last Chapter. The free DLC will arrive later this year and complete the story of Valhalla.