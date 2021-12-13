Assassin's Creed crossover brings together two characters separated by 1,300 years

With a narrative that has spanned the course of history, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise has frequently seen some of its characters overlap with one another. In Assassin’s Creed Rogue, for instance, we saw protagonist Shay Cormac run into Adéwalé of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Haytham Kenway of Assassin’s Creed III. But those characters were all contemporaries of one another, and Ubisoft is now doing something different.

As part of the franchise’s first crossover event, the publisher is adding new story missions to Odyssey and Valhalla that will see protagonists Kassandra and Eivor come face-to-face. What’s an ancient Greek doing in 9th century England? We don’t know, but presumably, the Animus has something to do with it, and the event may even be a hint of what we can expect from the franchise's rumored online entry. The first story, “Those Who Are Treasured,” will take place in Odyssey, while the second, “A Fated Encounter,” will debut in Valhalla. Both will be available once the 1.4.1 and 1.5.6 title updates for their respective games launch on December 14th. By completing the stories, you’ll earn new equipment for your character.

On Monday, Ubisoft also announced Dawn of Ragnarök, the newest DLC for Valhalla. The publisher is billing the release as its most ambitious Assassin’s Creed expansion to date. It will add approximately 35 hours of additional gameplay that will explore more of Eivor’s connection to Odin. Ubisoft plans to release the DLC on March 10th, 2022.