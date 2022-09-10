U.S. markets closed

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade is a 'AAA RPG' for mobile devices

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read
Ubisoft

Ubisoft is bringing Assassin's Creed back to mobile devices with Jade, a new title set in China. The game takes place around 215 BC, filling in the timeline between Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Origins, and it's designed to feel like a mainline entry, parkouring and all. There's no release date quite yet and all Ubisoft has shown is the classic eagle-flying-over-a-settlement sequence.

One thing we do know about Jade is that it will support the ability to create your own character, a first for the series. There's no word on pricing or potential micro-transactions for the game.

Ubisoft has tried to make Assassin's Creed a thing on mobile devices for nearly as long as the series has existed. The first mobile entry was Assassin's Creed: Altaïr's Chronicles, and it came out for the Nintendo DS in 2008, with iOS and Android versions the following year. The original Assassin's Creed, meanwhile, hit PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2007. There have been a handful of mobile-first Assassin's Creed games since then, but Ubisoft hasn't released an iOS or Android title tied to the series in four years.

In addition to Jade, Ubisoft is building a game based on the live-action Assassin's Creed series heading to Netflix. Of course there's also Assassin's Creed Mirage, the new mainline title set in the Middle East.

