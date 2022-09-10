Assassin's Creed Codename Jade is a 'AAA RPG' for mobile devices

Ubisoft is bringing Assassin's Creed back to mobile devices with Jade, a new title set in China. The game takes place around 215 BC, filling in the timeline between Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Origins, and it's designed to feel like a mainline entry, parkouring and all. There's no release date quite yet and all Ubisoft has shown is the classic eagle-flying-over-a-settlement sequence.

One thing we do know about Jade is that it will support the ability to create your own character, a first for the series. There's no word on pricing or potential micro-transactions for the game.

Ubisoft has tried to make Assassin's Creed a thing on mobile devices for nearly as long as the series has existed. The first mobile entry was Assassin's Creed: Altaïr's Chronicles, and it came out for the Nintendo DS in 2008, with iOS and Android versions the following year. The original Assassin's Creed, meanwhile, hit PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2007. There have been a handful of mobile-first Assassin's Creed games since then, but Ubisoft hasn't released an iOS or Android title tied to the series in four years.

Take Assassin's Creed everywhere you go with Assassin's Creed Codename JADE, a AAA RPG action-adventure game for mobile devices set in ancient China.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/MykzIZdoHR — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

In addition to Jade, Ubisoft is building a game based on the live-action Assassin's Creed series heading to Netflix. Of course there's also Assassin's Creed Mirage, the new mainline title set in the Middle East.