Ubisoft is reportedly making a stealth-focused game based on 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla'

Ubisoft reportedly plans to repurpose an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion into a standalone release. According to Bloomberg, the company is working on a game codenamed “Rift.” What started life as DLC for the latest entry in the company’s long-running historical franchise apparently morphed into a full game sometime late last year.

Per Bloomberg, the game will star Basim Ibn Ishaq (pictured above), a character that appears in Valhalla. What’s more, it won’t be a massive open-world game and will instead focus more on stealth gameplay. Ubisoft may release Rift either this year or in 2023.