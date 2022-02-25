U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

'Assassin’s Creed Valhalla' is free to play this weekend

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Ubisoft Montreal

If you’re looking for a massive open-world game to play this weekend that isn’t Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2 or Cyberpunk 2077, it might be worth checking out Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The latest entry in Ubisoft’s long-running series is free to play right now on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Stadia Pro and Amazon Luna. You’ll get access to the full game until February 28th.

Players can take on the guise of a Viking raider named Eivor as they explore ninth-century versions of Norway and England. You can lead raids against fortresses and enemy territories, grow your own settlement and build out a version of Eivor that suits your preferred playstyle.

The free weekend arrives ahead of a paid DLC called "Dawn of Ragnarok," which Ubisoft has described as the "most ambitious expansion" in the history of the franchise. That'll arrive on March 10th.

The trial doesn’t include AC Valhalla’s expansions, but given that the main story alone can take around 60 hours or so to beat, it's unlikely you'll get that far by Monday anyway. If you want to keep Eivor's adventure going after February 28th, it's worth noting AC Valhalla is currently on sale on all platforms.

