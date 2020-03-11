Assembled raises $3.1M led by Stripe to build 'the operating system for support teams'

Mid adult Chinese IT support worker with mobile device, talking to African man in his 30s, sitting on office chairs and having conversation

CRM software accounts for one-quarter of all enterprise IT spend. But ironically, while a lot of money is spent on platforms like Salesforce or SAP to manage incoming calls and outgoing marketing and sales activity, not a lot of attention is given to the issue of how to help the teams using all that software work better.

What are the peak times for calls? What are the most common questions? Which staff are best skilled at what kinds of questions? And who is actually working at any given time? These are just some of the issues, but in many cases, there isn't much in the way of tools used to help with these at all -- organisations often just hack a spreadsheet platform like Google Sheets or a calendar app to get by, or do nothing at all.

Today, a startup called Assembled is coming out of stealth mode to address that gap in the market, with a platform that's built specifically to address the kinds of questions and issues that customer support teams encounter and -- answered well -- can help them work much better.

Out of the gate, Assembled is announcing $3.1 million in seed funding led by Stripe -- where the founding team previously worked -- with participation also from Basis Set Ventures, Signalfire, and several angel investors (who are also mostly former Stripe employees).

Assembled's longer-term ambition is to build tools for what co-founder Ryan Wang describes as "the logistics of customer support."

"We want to become the operating system for support teams," he said. Most immediately, the company's focus will be on agent performance. "Teams to want to learn about their top performers and how they spend their time, and offer data to empower their decision-making."

Stripe -- the payments and related services provider that is now valued at $35 billion -- has developed a sizeable operation funding startups adjacent to its own interests in cultivating relationships with startups and other smaller businesses. You could consider it a strategic investor in Assembled: alongside Grammarly, Gofundme, Hopper and Harry's, Stripe is one of Assembled's marquee customers.

Wang, an ex-Stripe engineer who co-founded Assembled with his brother John and Assembled's CEO Brian Sze (both also ex-Stripe), said in an interview that the idea for the startup came directly out of the pair's experiences as early employees at Stripe.

The approach at the startup in its early days was very grass-roots: employees would get together outside the office to go through support tickets as a way of identifying trends and to talk through them to figure out what might need fixing, how to handle issues in the future, and so on.

It was probably a great way for the team to really stay in touch with what customers needed and wanted. But eventually this approach presented a problem: how do you scale this kind of process? To a tech person, the solution would be obvious: build a platform that can help you do this.

"Within the landscape of CRM, we could see that tech hadn't really been applied to the business of supporting customer support," Wang said. "That is why we left. We'd understood that it was a broad problem."

A tool to help improve workforce management for customer support teams is a no brainer for a company already trying to address these issues through its own home-baked solutions. Wang noted that one of its current customers had built out such an extensive map of data on Google Sheets trying to address customer support workforce management that "they broke Google Sheets. It was just too big."

Indeed, Bob van Winden, Stripe's head of operations, noted: "Millions of businesses rely on Stripe every day. To support them, we obsess over every detail of delivering fast, reliable customer service, including free 24x7 phone and chat support. This led us to Assembled, which our global support teams are using to stay coordinated and focused on helping Stripe's users thrive."

Less obvious is the use case when a company has never identified these issues, or sees them but haven't made efforts to try to solve them because it seems too difficult. (The classic issues here are that Assembled is "too clever by half", or "too ahead of its time.") That presents both an open market for Assembled, but also a greenfield challenge.

