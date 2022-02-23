U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

Assemblers, Inc. Announces Technology Advancements to Lead the Industry Through Increased Demand for Assembly Services at Retail Locations

·3 min read

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movista, Inc. Founded in 1998, Assemblers, Inc. began as an innovator in their industry and today they announced their next move towards innovating commercial assembly. Assemblers, Inc. is adopting a new technology platform for managing work completed by their thousands of technicians across North America in commercial retail locations.

Movista Inc., the retail workforce solution. (PRNewsfoto/Movista)
Movista Inc., the retail workforce solution. (PRNewsfoto/Movista)

With Movista, Assemblers, Inc. empowers their teams with mobile access to all materials needed to complete assemblies.

This is a fitting move for a company that began with a game-changing, yet simple notion: customers would buy more if complex products like grills, furniture, bikes, fitness equipment, play sets, etc. didn't require customer assembly. Assemblers, Inc. Founder and President Mike Giaccone knew this firsthand after spending his early career at retail giants including The Home Depot and Lowe's.

"Our technicians and area managers are the backbone of our company. Giving them the best technology is how we will continue to deliver our brand promise of partnership, integrity and community to the incredible clients we serve," said Giaccone.

The COVID-19 pandemic created a spike in demand for home improvement items as many consumers chose to invest in their homes. According to Improving America's Housing 2021 from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies, the U.S. economy shrank by 3.5% in 2020, but spending on home improvements and repairs grew more than 3%, to nearly $420 billion, as people modified living spaces for work, school, and leisure.

"We're grateful we get to work with a team that is passionate about what they do and who knows their clients' needs inside and out, having worked so many years in the industry themselves. It's a privilege and honor to see the Movista platform in Assemblers' hands," said Eric Wilson, chief customer officer for Movista.

With the Movista platform, Assemblers, Inc. will empower their technicians and area managers with mobile access to all materials needed to complete assemblies with efficiency and quality. The platform will be used to enable workforce scheduling, tracking, and management and will include a new user experience for area managers to perform store walks and selling activities. The guiding principles of the technology upgrade are fast assembly, enhanced retailer support, and insightful reporting to help run more efficiently and to continue to set the service bar higher for the retail clients they serve.

About Assemblers, Inc

Founded in Chattanooga, TN in 1998, Assemblers, Inc. has grown into a nationally recognized company with retailer partnerships across the United States. We pride ourselves on our exceptional delivery, assembly, and repair services. Our top priority is creating an outstanding customer experience in both residential and commercial locations.

About Movista

Movista is a global, retail execution and workforce management solution provider. As the world's first and only platform solution to enable collaboration between retailers, brands, service providers, and distributors, Movista streamlines work and delivers revenue gains to all retail stakeholders. Learn more at www.movista.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assemblers-inc-announces-technology-advancements-to-lead-the-industry-through-increased-demand-for-assembly-services-at-retail-locations-301486868.html

SOURCE Movista

