This Assembly Biosciences Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Looking at Assembly Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASMB ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Assembly Biosciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Alexander Schornstein for US$282k worth of shares, at about US$0.72 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$0.81), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Assembly Biosciences Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Assembly Biosciences. We can see that insider Alexander Schornstein paid US$282k for shares in the company. But Chief Manufacturing Officer Nicole White sold shares worth US$329. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership Of Assembly Biosciences

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 13% of Assembly Biosciences shares, worth about US$6.8m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Assembly Biosciences Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Assembly Biosciences insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Assembly Biosciences. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Assembly Biosciences (3 are potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

