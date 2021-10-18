U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,482.57
    +11.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.07
    -0.69 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,966.94
    +69.60 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,270.05
    +4.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.04
    -0.24 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    +0.0720 (+4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2500
    +0.5730 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,170.58
    +1,370.50 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,448.42
    -3.22 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Assembly Ventures Announces Investment in Our Next Energy (ONE)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DETROIT and BERLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly Ventures, the first transatlantic mobility fund in the world, is proud to announce its investment into Our Next Energy Inc. (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage solutions startup. ONE has demonstrated technologies that can double the range of electric vehicles, a key to increasing adoption. In addition to improving range, ONE is focused on lowering cost while adopting chemistries that don't pose a thermal runaway risk.

The US$25 million Series A financing includes a remarkable syndicate consisting of Assembly Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, BMW i Ventures, Flex [NASDAQ: FLEX], and Volta Energy Technologies. As part of this transaction Assembly Ventures Co-Founder and Partner Chris Thomas will join ONE as a Board Observer.

"Mujeeb and his team at ONE are building revolutionary technology that will help drive EV adoption, and we at Assembly Ventures are excited to be part of the journey," said Jessica Robinson, Co-Founder and Partner at Assembly Ventures based in Detroit. "The battery space remains ripe with investment yet we believe ONE stands apart for their innovations in energy management and a dual-battery approach, which together can harness high density energy chemistries to significantly expand battery range."

"In addition to ONE's dual-battery range extender technology, the company is addressing the entire supply chain from battery pack designs to battery materials," said Felix Scheuffelen, Co-Founder and Partner at Assembly Ventures based in Berlin. "We believe the combination of technological approach and component chemistry will result in a battery that is capable of high performance and longer range, which is currently a key constraint for potential EV buyers around the world."

"Assembly Ventures and ONE are uniquely aligned in our missions," said Mujeeb Ijaz, CEO and Founder of Our Next Energy. "We believe in the power of combining emerging technologies like ours with the industrialization skills and assets found in states like Michigan."

"The decision to invest in ONE came down to the quality of their team, the uniqueness of their approach, and the importance of their mission," said Chris Thomas, Assembly Ventures Co-Founder and Partner. "We decided to partner with Mujeeb and his team at ONE given their strong backgrounds across the automotive, energy, and technology sectors. ONE is truly an 'only-in-Michigan' story that exemplifies the opportunity Western industrial centers have to create the technology that will drive the future of mobility. Their focus on upending the chemistry of electrified propulsion, while also creating an ethical and secure supply chain, is both distinct and long overdue."

ONE will use proceeds from its Series A financing to accelerate growth, hire additional talent, and invest in R&D as it readies for commercialization.

About Assembly Ventures

Assembly Ventures invests in and strategically supports the entrepreneurs and mobility companies moving the Western world. With offices in Detroit and Berlin, Assembly Ventures is the first transatlantic mobility fund in the world.

Contact

media@assemblyventures.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assembly-ventures-announces-investment-in-our-next-energy-one-301402413.html

SOURCE Assembly Ventures Management, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Has Disrupted the Auto and Space Industries. 1 More Thing He Can Add to His Resume.

    Elon Musk has built two industrial behemoths—Tesla and SpaceX—revolutionizing two industries. But that isn't all he has done to change industry.

  • Behind the Energy Crisis: Fossil Fuel Investment Drops, and Renewables Aren’t Ready

    The transition to cleaner energy sources isn’t far enough along to meet a surge in demand, forcing countries to rely on fossil fuels.

  • Desten claims 900-kW fast-charger adds 300 miles of range in under 5 minutes

    Read that again: a little less than 5 minutes to recharge a range that's roughly equivalent to a Mustang Mach-E's. The hasty electron refill is said to be thanks to proprietary batteries from Hong Kong-based battery maker Desten and the accompanying 900-kW charging system. Desten says it made "breakthrough discoveries in materials and cell structures," creating a prototypical EV battery good for 3,000 charge cycles and about 930,000 miles of driving range.

  • Will offshore wind threaten wildlife? A Duke-led team is working to find out

    Federal and state governments have set ambitious wind energy goals. New research will try to limit turbines’ impact on wildlife.

  • Energy-stricken S.Africa weighs need to save climate and keep lights on

    When you fly into Johannesburg, solar panels seem to gleam everywhere, from the roofs of mansions and small township homes alike.

  • World energy watchdog guides us to a painless net zero

    The shibboleths of the old energy order fall away. The International Energy Agency has systematically struck down every economic and social objection to net zero.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As SEC Approves First Bitcoin Futures ETF? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • This California teen chats with such financial heavyweights as John Paulson and Howard Marks for his podcast

    Logan Lin, a 17-year-old senior in high school, speaks with billionaire investors, CEOs and other business experts for his FinanZe program

  • Traders Ramp Up U.K. Rate-Hike Bets on Bailey Inflation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. traders ramped up bets on higher interest rates after a hawkish signal from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, putting two-year yields on course for the biggest increase in more than six years.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Spe

  • Crude Oil Pares Gains After Hitting Multiyear Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil eased off of multiyear highs with U.S. industrial data showing signs of weakness while traders assess an ongoing natural gas crisis. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutures in New Y

  • Amazon to add thousands of seasonal jobs in Greater Washington

    Amazon.com Inc. is planning to hire 2,800 seasonal employees for operations across D.C., Arlington and Alexandria, in anticipation of increased holiday demand and the need to process and deliver customer orders through the e-commerce platform. The company plans to hire more than 9,000 seasonal employees for operations across D.C., Maryland and Virginia, including 3,700 new roles in Virginia and 2,600 new jobs in Maryland, most of which are based in Baltimore, Amazon announced Monday. Ofori Agboka, Amazon’s Seattle-based vice president of people experience and technology for the global operations team, said the company is ramping up hiring in Greater Washington because of a projected surge in customer demand.

  • New regulatory law puts NC among nation's friendliest states for utility investors

    There seems to be a consensus that North Carolina's new regulatory law shifts risk in a way that makes it among the nation's friendliest states for utility investors. There's less agreement on where that risk lands.

  • Netflix and Tesla will look to buck the earnings-slowdown trend

    While earnings growth is expected to slow down appreciably for many companies from a record-breaking first half, two prominent companies are projected to put up big numbers this week.

  • Earnings Week Ahead: Steel Dynamics, NetFlix, Tesla, AutoNation and Honeywell in Focus

    The third-quarter earnings season was kicked off last week. Following is a list of companies’ earnings scheduled for release October 18-22, along with previews for select companies. This quarter, investors will remain concerned that rising costs, labour shortages and supply chain disruptions will erode U.S. corporate profits.

  • Short Selling Guide: How to Short a Stock

    Short-sellers make money by betting a stock will drop in price. When the price drops, the short seller buys the stock they sold back at a lower price.

  • UPDATE 1-Canadian firms see stronger demand, upward pressure on costs - Bank of Canada survey

    Canadian companies anticipate stronger demand as the COVID-19 pandemic fades, but many say supply constraints will limit sales and put upward pressure on costs, a regular Bank of Canada survey said on Monday. More firms are facing supply-side challenges such as labor shortages, it added. Supply chain disruptions are more prevalent, and many businesses expect they will continue until the second half of 2022.

  • BlackRock Says Bond Market Has Got It Wrong on Fed Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond markets have gone overboard pricing in interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve given all signs still suggest the inflation threat will prove temporary, according to the chief fixed-income strategist at the world biggest asset manager. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Hom

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop as inflation concerns outweigh earnings optimism

    Stocks were mixed on Monday in a choppy session after the S&P 500's best week since July.