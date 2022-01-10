U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc.
LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT) today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Peisert, and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Schwichtenberg, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference scheduled to take place from Monday, January 10 through Thursday, January 13, 2022. The Company’s investor presentation is now available for on-demand viewing on the Assertio Investor Relations website and will remain available on the Latest Events page for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

To access the webcast and for more information about Assertio, please visit https://investor.assertiotx.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Assertio

Assertio is a leading commercial pharmaceutical company bringing differentiated products to patients. The Company has a robust portfolio of branded prescription products in three areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Assertio has grown through business development including licensing, mergers, and acquisitions. To learn more visit www.assertiotx.com.

Investor Contact

Max Nemmers
Head, Investor Relations and Administration
investor@assertiotx.com

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Assertio’s current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, future events or the future performance or operations of Assertio. All statements other than historical facts may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” ‘believe,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “imply,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “plan,” “position,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “prospective,” “pursue,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “would,” “will,” “aim” or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes are used to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Assertio.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to the offering. These risks are more fully described in Assertio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings Assertio makes with the SEC from time to time. Investors and potential investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of this date. While Assertio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking-statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein constitutes or will be deemed to constitute a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance or expected results of Assertio.


